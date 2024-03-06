Ever wondered what an editor packs for PFW? Andrea Thompson shares her handbag essentials

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Honor. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

As Editor-in-Chief of Marie Claire UK, fashion month is one of my busiest times. Not only does it call for travelling between multiple cities with minimal downtime, but alongside attending incredible fashion shows there are also events and meetings to navigate, plus – on the less glamorous side of things – a lot of time spent in the back of a taxi.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Thankfully, I’ve become an expert at creating an edit of hardworking handbag essentials, all chosen to make fashion month that little bit easier. And, as Paris is my favourite of all the cities – as well as the culmination of fashion month – it felt like the perfect time to share with you just what I carry with me every day. From multi-tasking beauty products to intelligent devices, these are my Paris Fashion Week handbag essentials (although they’re so good, I’ll definitely be reaching for them when I’m back in London, too).

1. PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

While in Paris, my days are busy and I need reliable tech that won’t let me down. This fashion week, I’ve been using the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR – and it has made working remotely so much easier. It features a folding design, which means it fits nicely into smaller bags but it can also be opened up to create a larger, double screen. I’ve been using it as a phone throughout the day, then unfolding it to check my emails between shows. The larger format is almost like having a mini laptop, which feels easier on my eyes after a long day on the go.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

My favourite feature, however, has been the device’s camera. It’s really important to be able to take high-quality photos and videos at the shows to refer back to later and, while the venues and staging are always beautiful, you can’t rely on bright lighting. Thankfully, my PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR has been exceptional at shooting in all conditions, even low lighting, meaning I haven’t had to worry about missing a thing.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Another big plus is the phone’s battery life. Things can become hectic during fashion week and there’s rarely time to head back to your hotel to charge devices between shows. Luckily, the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR has a long-lasting battery, meaning I can use it all day without topping up. It also boasts rapid charging, so, if I am lucky enough to find myself near a plug socket, I know I won’t have to wait long for it to fully recharge.

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

2. Gucci Sunglasses

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

I have several pairs of sunglasses, but this Gucci pair is my go-to. Bought in Venice on the way to another trip, I love the design’s simple, classic lines. Also: I never get enough sleep during fashion month, so these oversized dark frames are perfect for hiding tired eyes!

3. Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

I started wearing Chanel Coco Mademoiselle when I first visited Paris, and I reach for the same scent when I’m back here for a hit of nostalgia. It’s quite a feminine fragrance so I don’t tend to wear it for work, but I love it if I’m going out – it makes me feel light and carefree.

4. Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

I love a multi-tasking beauty product and Elizabeth Arden’s Eight Hour Cream is one of the best. I use this on everything – from my lips to my elbows and hair (it’s ideal for taming flyaways). It’s also really easy to apply in the back of a taxi when I’m on the go, so I always keep a tube in my handbag.

5. Chanel 31 Le Rouge Satin

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

This Chanel lipstick has to be my all-time favourite. I love that it’s housed in a refillable glass case, making it feel really luxurious to use, and more sustainable too. The formula is super-moisturising, yet also long-lasting – if I put it on at 9am when I leave my hotel, it’s still there when I sit down for lunch in the afternoon.

6. Smythson Diary

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

I always have my diary handy to make notes in following the shows, although this trip I’ve enjoyed alternating between writing them by hand and on the PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR. Having both options means I can take regular screen breaks.

7. Guerlain The Bronzing Powder

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

Guerlain’s The Bronzing Powder has been my go-to product for years now, and it’s ideal for giving me a really soft, warm glow. Fashion month can take its toll on my skin but this instantly makes me look more alert and radiant – something that’s especially important by the time Paris Fashion Week (which follows New York, London and Milan) rolls round.

8. Gucci Horsebit 1955 Shoulder Bag

(Image credit: Rebecca Munroe)

I carry lots of different bags during fashion week, but I always ensure they’re roomy enough to easily fit everything I need. The Gucci Horsebit 1955 has been one of my fail-safe bags this season, with its classic black palette working perfectly with my colour-heavy outfits. It also pairs beautifully with the sleek design and premium feel of Honor’s Agate Grey phone, helping me to create a cohesive look with minimal effort.