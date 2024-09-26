I just bought this trench coat and you should too, before it sells out

I like to think I'm fairly considered when it comes to buying new clothing. Most of my wardrobe is vintage or pre-loved, and it takes a lot for me to get that 'I need to buy it right now' feeling.

But this week, dear readers, a coat ignited that fever in me, and I am (somewhat reluctantly) sharing it with you. Fashion editors aren't allowed to gatekeep – it's practically a law.

(Image credit: Peachy Den)

The coat in question is a lightweight trench – perfect for the current not-quite-autumn weather – from Peachy Den's just-launched Autumn/Winter 2024 collection. The Cheri trench comes in three colours, rose (which I instantly bought), onyx (which I'm seriously considering) and sage, which sold out within moments. Let's collectively manifest for a restock.

The indie brand, founded by Isabella Weatherby in 2019, has long been a Gen-Z favourite but the latest drop got this millennial interested. In particular, it was the campaign video – featuring influencer Olivia Neill and directed by Jake Erland – that piqued my interest.

It's an homage to that first scene in The Devil Wears Prada, where Anne Hathaway's Andy Sachs is striding through New York, post Runway fashion closet makeover – complete with Madonna's Vogue as the soundtrack.

In Peachy's version, Neill is wearing said pink trench coat with scarlet gloves and matching boots, and the sage iteration with a white shirt, shorts and a ballet headband. Chic! I immediately vowed to recreate each and every outfit. The thigh-grazing length of the trench also lends itself excellently to mini shift dresses and knee-high boots, which I plan to wear tightless until it drops below zero.

(Image credit: Peachy Den)

Having seen the rest of the collection – which includes a yet-to-launch double-breasted, drop-waist dress-coat hybrid – my wish list now extends far beyond my beloved Cheri trench.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm rather tempted by the Gigi jacket and matching jeans; in a deep indigo rinse, the set feels more polished than your average Canadian tuxedo. There are also some great, low-rise pinstripe trousers. I think you'll agree, it's going to be a very Peachy autumn.