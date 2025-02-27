NET-A-PORTER’s pre-spring offering is simply *chef’s kiss*

Marie Claire created this content in partnership with NET-A-PORTER. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of the brand.

You know we are big fans of NET-A-PORTER here at Marie Claire. Since its launch in 2000, the online retailer has consistently been a one-stop-shop for the best in luxury fashion. So whether you’re looking for a spring wardrobe refresh, some new transitional pieces to add to your rotation, or if you have a bestie’s birthday coming up (lucky them) — then its new pre-spring collection has got you covered.

Below, I’ve picked out some of my favourite items with top tips on how to style them. From IYKYK brands such as Stouls and Khaite, to London favourites like JW Anderson and Stella McCartney, there’s something to suit everyone’s style as we finally (hopefully?) start to move away from this freezing cold weather into sunny spring.

JW Anderson Loafer Embroidered Leather Shoulder Bag £1,150 I’m a serious bag person, so it makes sense that my first pick is the new Loafer shoulder bag from JW Anderson. Since Jonathan Anderson started teasing images on his Instagram last year I have been obsessed with the super-cool design which resembles a classic penny loafer. I’d opt for the black version to make sure it goes with absolutely everything.

Acne Studios Asymmetric Knotted Cutout Stretch-Crepe Midi Dress £750 This butter yellow dress from Acne Studios screams spring. The bow detailing and asymmetric hem are bang on trend, yet I feel like this is a piece that would live in your wardrobe for years to come. It would look super cool layered over jeans in colder months, transitioning to bare legs and ballet flats as the year goes on.

Guest In Residence Ribbed Cashmere Polo Sweater £245 Polo shirts are undeniably having a moment, and this candy pink, cashmere version from Guest In Residence (founded by Gigi Hadid) strikes the perfect balance between feminine and preppy. Dress it up by wearing with a lady-like knee-length skirt, or down by layering it over a white long-sleeve T-shirt.

The Row Lilas Pleated Wool-Blend Twill Tapered Pants £1,340 The shape of these tailored trousers from The Row is something to behold. Relaxed yet polished, these might be the ultimate pair of trousers…ever? Pair with a crisp white shirt and point-toe heels for the ultimate CEO vibes, or with a button-through cardigan and slip-on mules for working-from-home days. They also come in a sublime khaki green colourway.

Stouls Caro Paneled Leather Midi Dress £1,684 Stouls is a new brand to Net-A-Porter but it’s been around since 2004. Created by Aurélia Stouls who, after fifteen years of creating shoes, decided to rethink an all leather wardrobe. Not only is the colour and fit of this dress great, but the best part? It’s machine washable. No more expensive specialist dry cleaning bills, and it even comes with a bottle of wax to enhance the shine.

Toteme Lace-Up Eyelet-Embellished Suede Ballet Flats £480 Speaking of shoes…can we talk about these Toteme suede flats? The colour, the lace-up detail, the studded eyelets — they are seriously chic and will add interest to any outfit. I’d wear with a pair of wide legged, light-wash jeans, a simple white T-shirt and some statement jewellery.

Chloé Salomé Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £315 You don’t need me to tell you how hot Chloé is right now. These classic aviators embody the brand’s 1970s, free-spirited aesthetic perfectly. Best worn by a beach, but I’ll settle for on the tube — at least it will look sunny through them.

Khaite Josette Cashmere Cardigan £1,750 The oatmeal colour of this Khaite cardigan makes it super wearable and transeasonal. It could be worn over a flowy slip dress or paired with leather trousers. The contrast buttons and open bottom add a real edge.

Loewe Pebble Wink Gold-Tone Crystal Earrings £450 These earrings are super playful — I love the different colour gems. They're small enough to be worn every day, and add just the right amount of sparkle to an outfit.

Stella McCartney Organic Denim Shorts £590 I love a long short — in colder weather they can be worn with coloured/patterned tights or chunky knee-high boots. They can add more depth and interest to an outfit than a pair of trousers, and these ones from Stella McCartney feature a truly classic shape and wash. They are such a versatile piece that will take you from the beach to the office depending on the styling.

Dries Van Noten Striped Cotton Halterneck Top £495 This top has got me wishing for summer! The colourful yet subtle stripes and cotton material makes it perfect for warmer weather, and it could even be worn layered over a T-shirt or long-sleeve top. I really love the feminine bow tie details.