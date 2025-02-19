Watches Trends 2025: Muted palettes, retro styling and all-out bling

Along with knowing what jewellery to invest in, knowing which luxury watches are worth your time can be a bit of a minefield. The LVMH luxury group is home to some of the world’s most coveted watch brands, and its annual Watch Week, held at the start of each year in key locations – this time, Paris and New York – allows a peek at what its brands will be launching in the coming months. Here is a rundown of the most exciting women’s watch trends to watch for 2025.

Softly, Softly Shades

Hublot is not a watch brand that you might consider soft; it is more usually associated with outrageous case sizes crafted for Premiership footballers (and their fans). While the new Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Chronographs debuted during LVMH Week 2025 still pack a punch with substantial 42mm case sizes, the three new shades unveiled were described by the brands as “gender-neutral in their appeal”. The muted colours – Sand Beige, Dark Green and Sky Blue – have been applied to the rubber straps and the ceramic cases. Coloured ceramics are notoriously hard to get right, and this is the first time these shades have been available in this line.

Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Chronographs (Image credit: Hublot)

Daniel Roth also tapped into muted tones with the release of the Extra Plat Souscription dress watch, which matched a golden-taupe dial and calfskin strap with a sleek 18-karat gold case. The watch is inspired by an archive piece from the 1990s, when the brand was first starting out. It has matched the dimensions of the original (a case measuring 35.5mm by 38.6mm), and its simplicity – the watch has just two hands, which have been crafted in blued steel to match the dial’s numerals.

Daniel Roth Extra Plat Souscription dress watch (Image credit: Daniel Roth)

Another brand trading in soft power was TAG Heuer, which revealed updates to its Carrera Date line. The new watches had powdery pink and lilac dials, which felt even more ethereal due to an engraving technique the brand calls “snail-brushed”.

This collection has its roots in motorsports, but these soft colours, and the 12 diamond hour markers, make it feel very much like a dressed-up version of a sports watch.

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

It's What’s Inside That Counts

The big news from Bulgari was a not a new watch but a new movement designed to power one of its most iconic women’s timepieces. The watchmaker has spent the past three years working on a bespoke automatic movement for its iconic Serpenti watch.

Bvlgari Lady Solotempo BVS100 calibre (Image credit: Bvlgari)

Not only did the movement need to be tiny, it needed to be shaped in a way to fit within the snake-like heads of the Serpenti watches. The result is the Lady Solotempo BVS100 calibre, which measures just 19mm by 3.9mm while still packing an impressive amount of horological power.

Colourful, Retro Arts and Crafts Styling

Of all the brands taking part in LVMH watch Week 2025, Tiffany & Co had the most exciting women’s offer, and one of its quirkier designs was the Eternity by Tiffany Wisteria watch.

This timepiece has a bright blue enamel dial that pays homage to the Art Deco-style, stained glass-esque Wisteria lamps that the jeweller was famed for in the early 20th century.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Although the design that inspired Gerald Genta’s watch of the Week dates back to the 1990s rather than the 1900s, there is something of the Arts and Crafts genre in the way the brand has used fire opal beads screwed to a textured gold case to recreate a sea urchin in the. Amping up the drama even further, the Gentissima Sea Urchin Fire Opal watch has a dial made of carnelian.

All-out Bling

Tiffany & Co’s other watch launches during the Week did not hold back on the bling, as the brand mined its jewellery archives for inspiration. The Carat 128 jewellery watch took inspiration from the legendary 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond, with a white gold watch set with 897 diamonds, accented by a slice of aquamarine (faceted to resemble the Tiffany Diamond) placed over the dial instead of a standard watch glass.

Tiffany & Co The Carat 128 jewellery watch (Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

It also launched two Bird on a Rock watches that pay homage to its brooch of the same name, with the iconic creature placed at 6 o’clock. One version matched a diamond and tsavorite dial with a green strap, while the full diamond version, which had loop of aquamarines on the dial, kept gem setters busy for 55 hours just on the case.

(Image credit: Tiffany & Co)

Louis Vuitton similarly did not hold back on the diamonds for its Louis Vuitton Tambour Convergence. The platinum watch intriguingly tells the time through a small window at 12 o’clock; you cannot see the entire dial, but must instead wait for the numbers to be revealed to you via rotating discs that display hours and minutes. The rest of what should be the dial is a solid case, covered in 795 snow-set diamonds.