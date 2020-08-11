This is how much people have spent on clothes in lockdown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Recent studies have showed that Covid has changed our shopping habits for the long run, more specifically, shifting our spending online and towards slow fashion brands. Having polled people before on how much they spend monthly on clothes based on their salary, I thought I’d ask around to see how much money they’ve spent during the lockdown, on what, and whether they’ll go back to our old habits.

The results speak for themselves…

Sally, events and fundraiser for a private equity firm

Spend: £300

What: At the begging of lockdown I was buying more clothes, via ASOS and Mint Velvet, but about three weeks in I stopped. Lockdown made us realise that we wanted to buy a house out of London, so now the pennies are being saved for that. That being said I have spent more during lockdown on beauty products (skin etc) than clothes. I also became paranoid about Covid and it being on the clothes.

Lynne, librarian

Spend: £1,380

What: I definitely changed my habits – I’m an emotional spender and shop when I’m unhappy or fed up and there’s been a lot of that in the last few years. Having some time to go through all the stuff I’ve accumulated is quite shocking, especially when I wear about 5% of it. Lockdown has made me slow down and simplify and changing my job was designed to give me a work/life balance and reclaim some personal fulfilment.

So now I walk the dog, leave work on time and spend my free time drawing and painting to build my art business on the side which makes me really happy and I don’t need to shop. Now I’m thinking about what I buy and trying to put together a coherent wardrobe with fewer pieces. So I’d rather buy fewer and buy well rather than being a magpie and just scooping up everything I take a fancy to! I did spend more time on IG at the start which made me go a bit crazy buying stuff.

Preeti, qualitative director at a brand consultancy (on maternity leave)

Spend: Between £1.5-3.5k

What: I’m not on maternity leave right now (second child, eager to go back, he’s also now 9 months). I’ve spent a lot on clothing! Mainly aspirational summer clothing – lockdown combined with a struggle to accept my postpartum body has led to many, many purchases! All online. I’ll probably relax a little more now – with gyms open, I’ve started focusing more on exercise and trying to get back to a weight I feel more comfortable in rather than trying to overhaul my wardrobe.

Alessia, picture editor

Spend: £900

What: I never really bought online before but now I got so used to it and I found a few brands that really fit me/my style so I think I’ll stick to online shopping for a while! The only shops I would visit are second hand/charity shops.