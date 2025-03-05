I'm obsessed with New York jewellery brand FoundRae - and you will be too
FoundRae's autobiographical jewels have a cult following
Those of us who discover FoundRae have a name: Seekers. Or at least that’s what the cult New York jewellery brand’s founder Beth Hutchens likes to call fans of her autobiographical jewels. And now, we no longer have to seek quite so far to find them, as FoundRae is now available in London department store Liberty.
“We’re so excited about it,” Hutchens says, a big smile crossing her face. Though the brand has already been on sale in London, through department store Browns, and has a strong following here (after the US, Brits are the most enthusiastic Seekers), the move into Liberty is major. “It's going to really feel like a FoundRae experience,” she says.
If you haven’t heard of FoundRae before, let me give you a little run down. Hutchens launched the brand in 2015, and focused on building “a lexicon” of symbolic 18-carat gold jewellery with which you can tell the story of your life. Her iconic medallions, which can be attached to chunky chains or bracelets, each carry powerful symbolism. This could be: a zodiac sign; auspicious numerology; precious initials; a compass to steer you through tough times; or a romantic engraving, such as qu'hier, que demain, (French for ‘more than yesterday and less than tomorrow’).
It also has a collection of gold stacking rings, signets and cigar bands, decorated with diamonds, coloured gemstones, engravings or enamels. As well as hoop earrings and huggies that carry mini medallions, or bright gems.
The latest FoundRae jewellery collection, Starry Starry night, pulls together lunar symbols, and otherworldly colour-changing tanzanites. There is always newness at the brand, with Hutchens releasing new pieces every four months so that she can keep pace with her clients ever-changing lives.
FoundRae encourages its collectors to choose what feels personal to them – not what is trending, although the jewels are often seen on fashion’s bellwethers, including Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift. Hutchens’ jewels attract those looking to deepen connection with themselves and their spirituality and aspirations, she says – which is the real reason she calls them Seekers. FoundRae fans are often seeking personal growth and discovery.
This is why Hutchens is so excited about the Liberty store, as it will carry a full FoundRae range for collectors to browse. “Our jewellery [pieces] are tools of self discovery and self expression,” she says. “And, so, we want to make sure that everyone understands the significance of each piece. We want to empower people to create something truly unique for themselves, so they really become the designer.”
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
FoundRae officially landed at Liberty at the end of 2024, and there are already plans in place to expand the in-store boutique by April, such is the lure of its meaning-fuelled future heirlooms. And should you visit, do make sure to look out for an exclusive Liberty Foundrae charm. The brand’s Los Angeles store has a cherub (for the City of Angels), Miami has a shell (for its famous beaches), and London… well, Hutchens isn’t quite ready to share what it is, but she promises that the London store will also be able to tell its story in gold and diamonds.
SHOP THE COLLECTION
Rachael Taylor is a British freelance jewellery journalist, author of six books on jewellery and watches, and contributor to global publications including The Financial Times. A sought-after speaker, consultant, and judge at prestigious jewellery awards, she made history in 2022 as the first female ambassador for The Goldsmiths’ Craft & Design Council. Originally from Scotland, she now lives in Brighton with her two sons.
-
Dior Autumn/Winter 2025: the return of a much-coveted classic
An archival house design makes a comeback
By Rebecca Jane Hill
-
Why Angelina Jolie wasn't at the Oscars this year
She was missed
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Millie Bobby Brown slammed the press for 'bullying' her about her appearance
Friends and fans have rallied around her
By Iris Goldsztajn