Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

When it comes to the luxury fashion sector, few know the industry or the accessory market better than Victoria Magrath. PHD graduate and former lecturer in Fashion Marketing at the University of Manchester, author of the number one bestseller ‘The New Fashion Rules’ and founder of multi-award winning blog InTheFrow.com

Victoria’s style credentials read like a wish list for anyone who’s ever dreamed of working in the fashion industry. She’s the fashion blogger who’s enviable wardrobe and business acumen are admired equally by team Marie Claire.

Within the industry of influence Victoria’s expert knowledge, authentic voice and beautiful imagery have earnt her a legion of highly engaged followers – at the time of writing @InTheFrow has just under 900,000 followers – who not only shop her wardrobe, but buy and sell-out entire collections of the brands she shares.

Just this week Victoria reminded her followers of how the last time she shared an exclusive Bvlgari x Selfridges bag with them they sold out the entire collection.

So, it should come as no surprise that when Bvlgari looked to add to their family by creating their first ever UK accessories ambassador role Victoria’s name was at the top of their list. Joining Bvlgari ambassadors Naomi Scott, Zendaya and model Lily Aldridge, Victoria exclusively shared:

‘I could not be more thrilled to become the brands firstever accessories ambassador for the UK. I have been privileged to work closely with the brand and their wonderful team on a number of projects over the last four years which have turned into some of my most treasured career highlights. I remember when they first moved into the accessories market, with handbags that were so considered and cared for in their design, that they could have been mistaken for gorgeous jewellery pieces! I am honoured to work with such a compassionate team, a team who have done incredible work in supporting our combined fight against Covid-19, and I look forward to what is to come!’

Renowned for their decadent, eclectic flair Bvlgari captures Italian decadence and the house’s Roman roots that continue to inspire many of its designs. Look out for the brands signature Serpenti motif across both their artistic jewellery pieces and accessories with vibrant and precious gemstones forming hypnotic eyes of the serpent – the iconic reptile synonymous with the label since it was first introduced in 1940.

Exclusively photographed for The Marie Claire Edit by Kyle Galvin and styled by Contributing Fashion Editor Sarah-Rose Harrison, Victoria models Bvlgari’s new season accessories collection at her home.

Photography: Kyle Galvin @KyleGalvin_

Stylist: Sarah-Rose Harrison @SarahRoseGoes

Make up: Louise Hall using Marc Jacobs Beauty and Fenty Beauty @LoouiseHall

Hair: Tom Arnett using Biolage @TomArnett

Social Media Manager, The Marie Claire Edit: Humaa Hussain @Humaa.Hussain

Stylist’s Assistant: Lauren Cunningham @lecunningham

18ct Rose-Gold Earrings, £2,540, Bvlgari / 18ct Rose-Gold Serpenti Necklace with demi Pavé Diamonds, £35,000, Bvlgari / Blazer, £1,900 and Shorts, £660 both Givenchy / Serpenti Diamond Blast Bag, £2,730, Bvlgari / Rings, from forefinger: Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,420, Bvlgari / Gelati 18ct Rose-Gold, Malachite and Diamond ring, £2,160, Bvlgari / Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,330, Bvlgari

Dior Parisian Beret, £610, Christian Dior / Rings, from forefinger: Serpenti Seduttori Rose-Gold and Diamond ring, £5,150, Bvlgari /Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,420, Bvlgari

18ct Rose-Gold Earrings, £2,540, Bvlgari / Printed Silk Dress, £2,635, Emilio Pucci / Serpenti Diamond Blast Bag, £2,520, Bvlgari / Bangles from top: B.zero1 Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Bangle, £13,600 / Serpenti Rose-Gold, Diamond and Rubellite Bracelet, £15,000, Bvlgari / Serpenti 18ct Rose-Gold, Mother-of-Pearl and Pavé Diamond Bracelet, £12,000, Bvlgari / Hand Screenprinted Fabric, price on request, Cady Dolan-Roberts

LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza Printed Cotton Hat, £395, LOEWE / Serpenti Rose-Gold Earrings, £3,180 / Serpenti Forever Bag, £3,370, Bvlgari / Serpenti Cabochon Bag, £2,270, Bvlgari / Serpenti 18ct Rose-Gold, Mother-of-Pearl and Pavé Diamond Bracelet, £12,000, Bvlgari / Diva’s Dream Rose-Gold and Diamond Bracelet, £17,200, Bvlgari / LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza Printed Patch Jeans, £525, LOEWE

18ct Rose-Gold Earrings, £2,540, Bvlgari / Faux Leather Oversized Shirt, £470, and Faux Leather Corseted Skirt, £410, both Fenty / Serpenti Cabochon Bag, £2,270, Bvlgari / Rings, from forefinger: Serpenti Seduttori Rose-Gold and Diamond ring, £5,150, Bvlgari / Serpenti Seduttori Rose-Gold and Diamond Ring, £6,000, Bvlgari / Bracelets from wrist: Serpenti 18ct Rose-Gold, Mother-of-Pearl and Pavé Diamond Bracelet, £12,000, Bvlgari / B.zero1 Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Bangle, £13,600 / Serpenti Rose-Gold, Diamond and Rubellite Bracelet, £15,000, Bvlgari

Bvlgari / 18ct Rose-Gold Serpenti Necklace with demi Pavé Diamonds, £35,000, Bvlgari / Blazer, £1,900 Givenchy / Serpenti Diamond Blast Bag, £2,730, Bvlgari / Rings, from forefinger: Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,420, Bvlgari / Gelati 18ct Rose-Gold, Malachite and Diamond ring, £2,160, Bvlgari / Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,330, Bvlgari

18ct Rose-Gold Earrings, £2,540, Bvlgari / Dress, £12,500, Christian Dior / Serpenti Forever Bag, £3,370, Bvlgari / Serpenti 18ct Rose-Gold, Mother-of-Pearl and Pavé Diamond Bracelet, £12,000, Bvlgari

Serpenti Viper Rose, White and Yellow Gold Single Earring, £1,450 / Serpenti Tubogas 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Necklace, price on request, Bvlgari

Serpenti 18ct Rose-Gold, Mother-of-Pearl and Pavé Diamond Bracelet, £12,000, Bvlgari / Diva’s Dream Rose-Gold and Diamond Bracelet, £17,200, Bvlgari / Rings, from forefinger: Serpenti Seduttori Rose-Gold and Diamond ring, £5,150, Bvlgari /Serpenti Viper 18ct Rose-Gold and Pavé Diamond Ring, £3,420, Bvlgari / LOEWE x Paula’s Ibiza Printed Patch Jeans, £525, LOEWE