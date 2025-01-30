Get ready with Asha Banks for the Amiri Autumn/Winter 2025 show

For Autumn/Winter 2025, LA-based menswear label Amiri made its first venture into womenswear, debuting at Paris Men’s Fashion Week.

Founder and creative director Mike Amiri was inspired by ‘60s and ‘70s Hollywood nightlife, which was reflected in the decadent chocolate brown ‘lounge bar’ created for the show. Born and raised in California, Amiri began his fashion career by creating stage pieces for rock stars such as Axl Rose and Steven Tyler.

“The time felt right. There’s a seamless synergy and connection between the Amiri woman and the Amiri man. Over the brand’s journey, the Amiri woman has evolved — she’s powerful and confident,” he said of the new line.

The clothes had a slick androgynous feel — velvet pinstripe suits, striped ties and leather shirts were worn by both men and women alike. Then came the floor-length sparkling mesh gowns, in gold and brown, worn with alligator trench coats. The final women’s look consisted of a fluid silk slip dress, in a deep burnt orange, slit up to thigh with a sparkling neckline trim.

The sexy, retro vibe felt similar to Tom Ford’s era at Gucci — complete with tinted aviator shades and plenty of attitude. Actress and singer-songwriter Asha Banks was a guest at the show. We got ready with her in Paris to get the lowdown on all things Amiri, ahead of the launch of her new show My Fault: London on Prime Video next month.

Can you talk us through your outfit for AMIRI’s fashion show?

It’s a super cool double-breasted blazer dress in a tactile boucle material with lapel detail over a classic white shirt. I love an oversized blazer look — it’s timeless.

What was your favourite look from the collection and why?

I’m obsessed with the dark blue, pinstriped suit. It’s perfectly oversized and was worn with a beautiful burgundy shirt and striped tie. It had a 70s feel to it with the material and shape, I just loved it!

What are your 5 fashion week essentials?

Well this is my first show really, so I’ll have to let you know next time! I imagine a fully charged phone to take pics, lip products and my inhaler (but that’s what I take out with me everyday anyway). Maybe I’ll realise a crucial thing that I missed...

What do you listen to when you’re getting ready?

A whole mix. I love Charlie XCX and Sabrina Carpenter to get energised and excited, but I also love Role Model, Noah Kahan and one of my best friends Alfie Jukes. Although today, I’ll definitely be listening to my song 'Feel The Rush' which comes out at midnight!

Which trends are you buying into for this and next season?

I always enjoy accessorising my outfits. I wear lots of silver jewellery and chunky silver rings and earrings so those will always be a staple for me. I also love checks, plaids, lace and layering so want to wear more of that!

What is the most Instagrammable spot in Paris?

My first proper trip to Paris was last week for a friend’s birthday. When I look back at all the pictures, most of them were out of our balcony window haha! But I think the Eiffel Tower is a safer bet.