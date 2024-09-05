Anatomy Of A Wardrobe: Cora Delaney talks power dressing and supporting young British design talent - YouTube Watch On

Cora Delaney is the founder of EYC Ltd, a London-based agency specialising in influencer and talent management, creative consultancy and event planning - recently partnering with Atlantic records to launch a joint record label too. By her 30th birthday EYC Ltd. had netted over £1 million in revenue.

Boasting a team of 15 plus digital natives, Cora Delaney’s 360 approach, bringing together the world of social media, music and fashion - has made her agency the first port of call for brands looking to connect with their next generation of customers. Cora, her team and her extensive roster of the coolest tastemakers from around the world, create brand activations that go viral and the list of names who Cora has worked with is impressive. From Burberry to Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Fenty - if you want an invite to London’s coolest parties - you need to know Cora.

Her busy lifestyle of meetings and events means she has developed her own daily uniform consisting of do-it-all dresses - Cora boasts a collection by Molly Goddard, Taller Marmo and 16 Arlington - 3 of her favourite British brands. There is an overarching theme where comfort meets power dressing and for meetings Cora’s go-to is a black tuxedo jacket and colour-block suits. A tight colour palette of black, red and pink means getting dressed in the morning requires minimal planning and she adds print to her looks with statement outerwear such as her favourite snake print coat from Topshop that she picked up for £30 and a limited edition Palace X Barbour camouflage jacket.

Something you will never see Cora without is her signature Miu Miu sunglasses and the jewellery adorning her hands - rings and bracelets crafted by her best friend, Ellie Mercer. As for bags and shoes, Cora's busy lifestyle means her go-to footwear includes black Prada sling backs and Maison Martin Margiela Tabby shoes. When it comes to handbags, vintage pieces are her favourite. She recently added a rare 1940s Hermes Kelly bag to her collection, along with a PVC Louis Vuitton tote, which she uses exclusively as a beach bag.

Having seen snippets of Cora's walk-in-wardrobe on instagram, featuring leopard print carpet and pink satin curtains, I couldn't wait to get an exclusive tour and hear all about her style. Here she talks to me about her go-to British designers, how she has developed her own daily uniform and why she compares herself to Homer Simpson - plus her latest vintage Hermes purchase.

Shop Cora Delaney's picks:

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors