Another Strictly Come Dancing pro is reportedly being investigated for their behaviour

Strictly Come Dancing is once again making headlines after it has emerged that another professional dancer from the programme is allegedly under investigation for their behaviour on the show. This is the third time a Strictly professional has reportedly acted inappropriately during their stint on the show, with Graziano Di Prima as the latest star to be dismissed following allegations of unacceptable behaviour from his dance partner Zara McDermott. Earlier this year, longtime pro Giovanni Pernice quit after his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington, claimed his behaviour caused her to develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

"A professional’s name has come up, alongside Giovanni and Graziano," a source told The Sun. "He is no longer part of the show but he has been named as a person of interest. Conversations are ongoing and there are more people who need to be spoken to. A dossier is being compiled which will be handed over to the BBC.

"What is becoming clear is that there appears to be a more widespread issue over the conduct of some of the professionals in training. And the more people who come forward, the clearer the picture is becoming."

The person in question has not been named, nor are there any specific details about their alleged behaviour. The BBC told Metro, "As we told The Sun, we will always listen if people want to make us aware of something or raise it with us directly."

Meanwhile, Zara — who first rose to fame on Love Island and Made in Chelsea — spoke out about her experience on Strictly on Instagram earlier this week.

She wrote: "I have wrestled with the fear of opening up — I was scared about public backlash, I was scared about my future, I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I’ve gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show."

The TV personality also thanked the BBC for their "swift action and incredibly high level of support."

Speaking in the Sunday Times this past weekend, Amanda said: "I’ve had the worst experience. The show was tough and horrible, but the aftermath of it I was not expecting. It’s been really brutal and it just hasn’t stopped."

We will continue to update this story.

