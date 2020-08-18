One of the Selling Sunset stars has quit the show and we’re confused

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Absolutely everyone has been watching Selling Sunset, and for good reason – it’s got everything you need from a reality TV show. There are ridiculously extravagant Los Angeles mansions (think $75 million worth of real estate), glamour like you see in the movies and, of course, a big helping of drama.

From the staggering cost of Christine’s wedding dress to that season three finale, it’s the Netflix series that has the globe hooked.

And now, for those who just can’t wait for another instalment, Christine herself appears to have confirmed that a season four is on the cards.

However, it seems that the whole cast won’t be involved as none other than Brett Oppenheim is quitting and won’t star in any upcoming episodes.

So why has he thrown in the towel?

According to Christine, he has decided to step aside to start a new venture, revealing in a recent interview: ‘Brett has left to start his own brokerage.

‘The girls are fed up with the favouritism of Mary in the office, we don’t know who will move where. It may be the battle of the brokerages! I think season four is going to be the juiciest season ever.’

Oooh, the drama!

She also told Metro that she had thought about leaving The Oppenheim Group too, saying: ‘You know, Davina and I have had conversations, and Maya has had conversations, and Heather has had conversations, all together and separate.

‘All I’m going to say is, it’s hard working for a man. It is. I’m not going to lie. So there’s times where we’ve definitely thought about doing other things.

‘Right now I do like being a part of [the] family, I really, really do. I like having that dynamic but it needs to have a little bit of healing, and mend itself first. If I ever saw myself leaving, it would be to work with only women.’

Desperate for another helping of Selling Sunset? Same.