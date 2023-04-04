"Moana" is being made into a live-action movie

We're firm believers that Disney films aren't just for children — especially when they're as thoughtful, touching, and empowering as 2016 animated movie Moana was.

That's why we're so thrilled to hear the good news: Moana is going to be made into a live-action film!

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson enlisted two of his adorable daughters to help him announce the upcoming film in a video, which is still in the early stages of development.

As he shared the information fans need to know while standing on a Hawai'ian beach, the two girls were playing in the sand at his feet.

"Aloha everyone from beautiful Hawai'i," Dwayne began.

"We are here on the island of Oahu where I did a lot of my growing up. As you know, Hawai'i means so much to my family and me, and the traditions of our ohana — or aiga as we say in Samoa — were shaped by these incredible islands.

"The Pacific islands and their cultures inspired a very special story, one that you all know very well, and that story is, drumroll please..."

The two little girls then shouted: "Moana!"

Their dad proudly answered: "That's right! We are so excited and happy to announce that a live-action reimagining of Moana is in the works."

Dwayne also revealed a really sweet fact about the inspiration behind his Moana character, the demigod Maui.

"As many of you may not know, the brilliant team at Disney Animation, my partners, we found so much inspiration from Maui in the mana and the presence of my late grandfather, the legendary High Chief Peter Maivia," the actor explained.

"He would walk in, light up the room, the energy, the tattoos... [Dwayne breaks into song.] The hair, the bod... [The girls join in.] When you're staring at a demigod!"

According to NPR, The Rock will be a producer as well as starring in the upcoming film, while Auli'i Cravalho (who memorably voiced Moana in the animated film) will join as an executive producer. We can't wait!