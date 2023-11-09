The John Lewis Christmas advert has landed - and it is pure joy

The time has finally come - the John Lewis 2023 Christmas advert has landed, and it's officially time to start the festive countdown. Every year, the retailer releases their advert for the holidays - and every year, they make us sob. Whether it's a dad learning to skateboard, a dog living his best life on a trampoline or the original little boy counting down the days to give his parents a present, there's a reason that the John Lewis adverts make us cry - they're guaranteed to be heartwarming.

But this year, the John Lewis Christmas advert has taken a different direction. While there's definitely at least one moment that'll make you pull a sad face, it's a joyful play on festive traditions with a theme tune that is less tearjerker and more foot-tapper.

This year, it tells the story of a young boy who decides to plant a 'grow your own Christmas tree' seed. However, it turns out that he's actually growing a giant Venus flytrap - and his mum isn't best pleased when it starts tearing into her lampshade and attempting to take a bite of the family dog. He's put outside and replaced with a traditional Christmas tree - but, on Christmas morning, the little boy and his family decide to make the unusual plant a part of their festive morning. All this to the soundtrack of an upbeat song called Festa by none other than Andrea Bocelli.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

Customer Director for John Lewis Charlotte Lock explained the idea behind the concept, saying: "We are a nation that loves the traditions of Christmas - from classic traditions like pantos and putting up the tree to evolving new ones like crafting our own presents and Zoom get-togethers. Many of us have our own unique festive traditions and that makes them even more special. The film celebrates themes of family and evolving traditions and shows that a 'perfect' Christmas is finding joy together with loved ones, whatever your traditions."

If you love the cheeky Venus flytrap Snapper, John Lewis has released merch featuring the character and he's been turned into everything from cuddly toys to fluffy slippers. And if you love the song, a portion of the proceeds will again go to John Lewis Partnership's Building Happier Futures charities.

There will also be a huge recreation of Snapper the flytrap at Kew Gardens this year, so if you want to go and see him in real life he'll be there from next week - and rather unmissable in size.

Ready to go and binge the best Christmas adverts now? Same.