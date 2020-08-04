The UK’s most empowering literary festival went virtual – here’s what happened

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The sensational Primadonna Festival celebrates brilliant writing, music and ideas from inspirational females in the publishing and entertainment industry



Words by Chantel Pereira

Heard of Primadonna Festival? It’s the UK’s first literary event that showcases the unheard voices of women in the publishing realm.

The brainchild of 17 leading women within the publishing and entertainment world (including Kit de Waal, Catherine Mayer, Sandi Toksvig and Lisa Milton), this wonderful and much-needed celebration of the literary arts aims to tackle the current imbalance in the publishing world, by creating a space where all ideas are welcome.

Kicking off last year in the Suffolk countryside, the festival brought together a plethora of writers, editors, readers, comedians, musicians and foodies to place a spotlight on creatives on the margin.

And after the success of it’s grand debut, the Primadonna Festival made a virtual comeback last weekend.

Hosting an incredible outstanding ensemble of women, the festival featured June Sarpong, author and editor Sabeena Akhtar, writer Michael Donkor and Jane Dyball, Chair of Primadonna, at a live roundtable discussion of the successes and failures of life in lockdown.

Audience members were able to participate in the interactive sessions via Zoom, with the festival being streamed across various other online platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

Other events included a live bake-a-long on Saturday lunchtime with Great British Bake-Off contestant Priya O-Shea, interactive art and writing sessions, ukulele karaoke, and the return of Make Sioned Laugh: Primadonna’s very own gameshow where contestants vie to raise a chuckle from Sioned Wiliam, Radio 4’s commissioning editor for comedy.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the festival, then it’s your lucky day – as the sessions were recorded to allow for later viewings. To check out the events for yourself, subscribe to the Primadonna youtube channel.

If you like what you see, you can also donate to the Primadonna GoFundMe page, to help them continue their fantastic work and come back with a bang next year.

Set to be back in full swing in 2021, the festival will be held from 30th July to 1st August.