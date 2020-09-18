Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: An important new track and a must-watch fashion doc

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Plus the new make-up product Mollie's obsessed with

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

As children return to school and Autumn approaches, so does that time of year when TV is at its best. There’s always a new drama to get stuck into and Strictly Come Dancing, with its daily updates of photographs of celebrities and their dance partners keeping us entertained.

This year however, with everything that 2020 has delivered us so far, TV continues to be slightly different – but there are still magical moments being created to give us that much-needed inspiration and escapism!

Singles

This week I’d like to start with a track which sees two of the biggest music artists coming together. It was released on World Suicide Prevention Day and opens our eyes to some of the realities surrounding mental health. It comes from Marshmello and Demi Lovato and, with the title OK Not To Be OK, it’s got a powerful message and immediately draws you in with vulnerable and honest lyrics.

The song comes two years after Lovato, who is very open about her mental health ups and downs, was hospitalised in 2018. I hope this song will serve as a reminder to us all that it’s OK to feel unsure and uncertain at times; we’re only human after all.

The next track I’ve chosen has an almost nostalgic feeling to it. It comes from Uxbridge trio Bloxx and sounds refreshingly different to other tracks breaking through right now. Off My Mind is the third single from their album Lie Out Loud, which came out last month, and with its pop melodies and indie production there’s nothing to not love about this track!

Albums

The release of Katy Perry’s sixth album Smile has quite fittingly given pop fans something to, erm, well, smile about. Unapologetically pop and sticking to what she does best, this album brings together singles Never Really Over, Daisies and her most recent Smile, giving us a clear definition of Perry’s sound for 2020. With personal lyrics and a more upbeat feel to her last album, Witness, I would highly recommend at a time when an extra ray of light is what a lot of us are after!

TV shows

This week I was recommended The Remix: Hip Hop x Fashion to watch by hair stylist and my good friend Patrick Wilson. It’s a documentary that talks about the impact hip hop music had and still has on fashion today. It reminds us of some of the most iconic looks from this genre of music, and introduces us to the stylists who changed the runway and made hip hop style mainstream. With many unforgettable fashion moments and ground-breaking looks in music, this documentary will leave you feeling inspired. It’s definitely one to add to your ‘must watch’ list!

Self care

I’ve always been a huge fan of Estée Lauder and their products, and their make-up spray has just reaffirmed my love for them. The Set & Refresh Perfecting Makeup Mist is designed to not only hydrate but boost the appearance of your skin and help set make-up for the day ahead. Amazingly, it also doubles up as a refresher for your make-up throughout the day with the odd spritz.

I’m a firm believer in using the right products before applying make-up, rather than piling on more and more to keep it in place, so this is a winner for me. And what’s more fabulous than walking into a room spritzing your face? It gives me major Devil Wears Prada vibes!

Thanks so much for reading Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe!