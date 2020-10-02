Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed: Trust me on this album recommendation!

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Welcome to Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed, a place where each week Mollie King shares her round-up of the things bringing her joy in these strange and uncertain times. Check back each week for uplifting music, self care tips and, hopefully, a smile being put on your face.

After a week which saw us start off in shorts but in woolly jumpers by the end, I have some little ideas that will hopefully brighten up your chilly Friday. When it’s raining I always suggest we sing Rain On Me, so when those darker nights draw in let’s remember it means Christmas is on its way. OK, OK, it may still be a way off, but as someone who starts counting down to Christmas in September, I’ve been at it for a while now…

Music

At last! We’ve been gifted the first new release from Zayn Malik since 2018. Following on from hugely successful singles like PILLOWTALK and I Don’t Wanna Live Forever from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, it’s great to have something new from him!

With last week seeing Zayn become a father, it’s undoubtedly been a busy time for him. But this release, which has elements of both Khalid and Justin Barber, is a real wind-down treat that hopefully he and girlfriend Gigi Hadid can make use of if the little one is keeping them up at night!

Next up, we’re treated to another release from Scottish singer songwriter, Bow Anderson. For a new artist releasing music and trying to figure out their perfect sound, it must be an incredibly hard task to create something that sounds like a current radio hit, but also different enough to stand out from the competing noise.

Bow Anderson has really found her own unique lane and has given us a fun, light-hearted, almost reminiscent of the fifties pop hit. Enjoy!

TV shows



In the world of television where the choice is endless, the standout documentary for me right now has to be the frighteningly real and eye-opening release from Netflix, The Social Dilemma. With ex heads of Instagram, Facebook and Twitter all appearing, we are given a firsthand insight into just how intelligent – and almost manipulative – these multi-million pound platforms can be.

It can leave you feeling almost foolish for having been taking in by the tricks of these social media giants but, ironically, will probably not stop you reaching for your phone.., after all, for many of us having a scroll has become more habitual than sipping a glass of water! Well worth a watch (and also probably a good idea to put your phone out of reach so as to not lose focus).

Albums

October sees a lot of exciting releases coming through, from the likes of Headie One, Nothing But Thieves and Sam Smith, but the album released this week that has got me most excited might be a slight curve ball for a lot of us!

As a self-confessed pop fanatic, this next album takes a sharp detour leading us down country roads. I’ve been in love with country music for years now; the detailed song telling, the unique voices and the joy of the harmonies coming together. This album, coming from one of the most successful country bands of all time, does all of that and beyond! (That so nearly sounded like a direct quote from Buzz Lightyear!)

Rascal Flatts are the band I’m referring to and who have well and truly earned the right to release their greatest hits, entitled Twenty Years of Rascal Flatts. With hits on there like Life Is A Highway ­– which, if you have kids, you’ll instantly recognise from Disney’s Cars movies – alongside Bless The Broken Road and Why Wait.

This album will have you wishing you had a swinging seat out on a veranda, very much like a scene from Dawson’s Creek! (Oh Pacey and Joey!)… Instead perhaps, as most of us are in the UK, we’ll settle for a glass of our favourite vino, running a bath and sing along to our heart’s content. Trust me on this one!

Self care

With the winter chill definitely creeping in and teasing us, I would say it’s the perfect time to switch up our moisturisers or add to our current routines. The two products I’ll mention I actually first saw Hilary Duff using in a skincare tutorial. God love Hilary Duff, she can do no wrong in my eyes!

First up is calendula oil, which I looked around for, and after researching came across Kiel’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream. This beauty find is a gel moisturiser, which is a perfect light weight option especially if you’re following it up with other products.

The second product is the Wild Carrot Eye Balm by Evan Healy. This travel balm is the perfect antidote to dry skin and leaves you glowing, with rosehip oil completing the perfect combination!

Here comes our new winter skin, ready to take on that drop in temperature. Thanks, Hilary!

Thanks so much for reading Mollie’s Feel-Good Feed – check back on Marie Claire every Friday for more of my feel-good recommendations. Take care and stay safe!