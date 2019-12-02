Here’s why Kate Middleton reportedly asked everyone to call her Catherine

Kate Middleton is one of the most talked about women in the world, from her relationship with Prince William to their three Cambridge children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – entertaining the world on the regular.

But it wasn’t Princess Charlotte’s signature sass (we’re still laughing at that viral tongue sticking out video) or Prince Louis’ royal wave that got the world talking this week. Instead, it was Kate herself, and more specifically her name.

Kate has many names – Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and (according to her passport) Princess, but it’s the name ‘Catherine’ that has confused people over the years, with William and other royal family members often referring to her by the moniker.

Is she Kate or Catherine, and why?

This question resurfaced this week, with a source explaining that the Duchess of Cambridge actually made the conscious decision to change her name from one to the other.

Yes, according to royal expert Adam Helliker, Kate reportedly asked her friends to start calling her ‘Catherine’ while she was in a relationship with Prince William, just in case they got married and a royal life awaited her.

‘I hear that in the past few weeks, the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friends that she would like to drop the informal “Kate” and in future wishes to be known by her full name: “Catherine”’, Helliker explained in a 2008 Sunday Express column that has recently been resurfaced by The Sun.

Going on to explain, he reportedly claimed that she was ‘preparing for her future role.’

Some royal sources have reportedly disputed the claims.

Either way, both Kate and Catherine sound pretty regal to us.