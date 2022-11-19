The Queen's sentimental gesture to Cristiano Ronaldo after the loss of newborn son

The royal family reached out to Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the tragic death of his newborn son in April this year, and the gesture from the late Queen touched the footballing ace. (opens in new tab)

Cristiano, 37, and partner Georgina Rodríguez, sadly lost their child, Angel, during childbirth, back in April, although their child's twin sister survived and is getting them through the difficult time.

The Manchester United professional footballer has revealed the late Queen - who tragically passed away in September this year - reached out and sent condolences, much to his surprise, and appreciation.

Speaking to Piers Morgan on Talk TV for the first time about the tragic loss, Cristiano said: "I never ever expected that, never. And I have the opportunity now to say, all English community, thank you a lot.

"I received a letter from the Queen's family as well, it surprised me a lot."

Piers confirmed if the letter was to "offer condolences", to which the sportsman replied: "Yes, unbelievable. This is why I say, I respect a lot the English community, English people, because they've been really kind with me in that difficult moment of my life, it was spectacular, the way they treated me, my family in that difficult moment."

Cristiano has admitted losing his son was the "worst moment" of his life.

He said: "[It was] probably the worst moment I passed through in my life since my father died.

"When you have a kid you expect everything will be normal and when you have a problem it's hard.

"Me and Gio (Georgina) had difficult moments. It was very, very difficult to understand what was going on in that period of my life.

"The football didn't stop, we had many competitions. It was probably the most difficult moment in my life."

However, Cristiano has kept his son's ashes, as well as his late father's, close to him and he talks to his lost loved ones.

Speaking about his coping mechanism, he said: "I talk with them all the time and they are on my side.

"You know they help me to be a better man, to be a better person, to be a better father. And it's something that I am really proud of… the message that they send me, especially my son."