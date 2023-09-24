Take That are set to make a major comeback - and we are here for it

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Take That have dropped the bombshell we have been desperately waiting for - can we get a drum roll please...

The iconic boyband will be making a comeback as they are set to release a brand new album.

The Never Forget hitmakers have revealed they are set to release a new album titled This Life, and teased the release of a new single Windows.

Take That, which is now comprised of Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald, after Robbie Williams and Jason Orange quit the 90s pop group, will release the album on November 24, six years after their last musical drop.

The threesome has claimed the door is always open for Robbie and Jason to return, but the new music will be from the trio.

Speaking to The Sun, Gary said: "The one thing I keep hearing is that Take That are coming back but there’s no Robbie and Jason.

“Robbie hasn’t been in the band since 2011 and Jason left in 2014.

“We’ve always said they’re welcome to join us but we’ve done about 600 shows since they were around.

“We’re a three at the moment and we’re doing OK.”

Gary, Howard and Mark worked on the new compilation in the States, which Gary has revealed was a "pretty special" experience.

He said: "It’s been years since it’s been just the three of us by ourselves. So that was pretty special.

“While we were recording in Georgia, we’d have breakfast together, just us, then get an Uber into the studio.

“We’d have a full-on two hour vocal session — a lot of work in a short space — and then go out to dinner together.”

But why has it taken Take That so long to release new music?

Gary has acknowledged new records from the band have long been overdue, but making music is something that should come naturally.

He added: "It’s been longer than anticipated.

“Music tends to tap you on the shoulder when it’s ready to come out and that’s how we knew it was time.

"That started last summer and we knew whatever we made would be out for this Christmas.

“It’s one of our most personally written albums.”

The fun doesn't stop there for the group, as alongside the new album comes an impressive UK tour set to land next year, though they would love a chance to headline Glastonbury.

Gary said: "You need to be asked to do Glastonbury, you can’t sell yourself into it."

Mark chimed: "It might happen.

“In the past, we’ve had such big productions but now we do try to be a bit more mobile so I think we’re more prepared to do things like Glastonbury.

"Elton John did a great job this year. It would be great to experience it.”