Megan Fox has broken her silence about the Machine Gun Kelly cheating rumours

Megan Fox (opens in new tab) and Machine Gun Kelly's relationship has been a talking point for fans over the last couple of weeks.

The Jennifer's Body star unfollowed her fiancé on Instagram before deleting their photos together and posting pictures with cryptic messages. She then went on to deactivate her profile on the social media platform.

Days later, the couple was seen leaving a marriage counselling facility in California. It follows online speculation that they are separating, with some fans claiming that infidelity may have played a part as a result of a social media caption that appeared to reference a lyric about cheating.

Megan had shared photos of herself with a friend, writing alongside the picture: "You can taste the dishonesty / It's all over your breath."

It's the opening line of Beyoncé's Pray You Catch Me which alludes to Jay Z's infidelity, and when one of her followers wrote, "He probably got with Sophie", Megan replied: "Maybe I got with Sophie."

Machine Gun Kelly's guitarist Sophie Lloyd has denied any involvement, with her management team telling Page Six: "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media. Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

An insider has claimed that Megan and MGK are 'working together' to get their relationship back on track (opens in new tab), and now Megan has broken her silence about the split and cheating rumours circulating online.

Reactivating her Instagram profile, she shared a screenshot of a note that she had written.

It reads: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes but is not limited to...actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons.

"While I do hate to rob you of running random baseless news stories that would have been much more accurately written by ChatGPT, you need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now."

It also appears that comments for the post have been disabled.