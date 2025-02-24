'It Ends With Us' actress Jenny Slate is now involved in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal drama

It Ends With Us has been a point of controversy since its 2024 release, with producer Blake Lively and director Justin Baldoni now locked in a legal battle.

Lively, 37, took legal action against her director and former co-star in December 2024, accusing Baldoni, 41, of sexual harassment and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her. Baldoni then filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lively's publicist, Leslie Sloane - suing the trio for defamation.

Lively’s lawsuit allegedly stated that two other actors made complaints about behaviour on set, and were prepared to testify. And now, according to reports, actress Jenny Slate has become involved, with reports emerging that she allegedly made a complaint during the filming of It Ends With Us.

The complaint, as per The Hollywood Reporter, followed an alleged interaction between Slate and It Ends With Us producer and CEO of Wayfarer Studios, Jamey Heath. And according to the report, it centred around the apartment rented for Slate over filming.

The actress was reportedly unhappy with her accommodation, but the $15,000 security deposit is said to have made it hard for her to relocate - something she reportedly discussed with Heath, who allegedly confirmed that she could be reimbursed.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, “[Heath] made the offer using language that made Slate so uncomfortable.”

The publication continued: “Sources say he focused so intensely on the sanctity of motherhood and Slate’s role as a mother — that she filed a complaint to the film’s distributor Sony about the incident."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Slate has not spoken publicly since the report surfaced, but the actress has voiced her support for Lively in the past, releasing a statement following the news of her lawsuit.

"As Blake Lively’s cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation," read Slate's statement. "Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her. What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side."

We will continue to update this story.