Gwen Stefani just revealed she's releasing new music

Gwen Stefani, she of such timeless hits as "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape," is coming back with new music.

The former No Doubt singer was asked what her plans are for 2024, and she explained that putting out new songs was definitely her most exciting project at the moment.

"I'm actually putting out music, so I'm excited about that," she told Entertainment Tonight recently. "I've been working on this for a long time. I've finally landed in that place where I'm obsessed, where I can't stop listening, so I feel like I'm somewhere."

Gwen has a super busy life, between her job as a coach on The Voice, her brand GXVE Beauty, and being a mum to three boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, according to People.

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star also reflected on her first ever solo album, 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby., which will turn 20 in November of next year.

"It had been building up my whole life," the singer explained.

"There was this freedom that I had in me that I was just, like, I don't even know where it was coming from. It just had to happen."

Since that first album, Gwen released The Sweet Escape in 2006, followed by This Is What the Truth Feels Like ten years later in 2016, followed by a Christmas album in 2017 titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas. This Christmas record notably featured a collaboration with husband Blake Shelton.

More recently, Gwen opened for Pink for her two performances at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park back in June.

Pink thanked her longtime friend for supporting her on Instagram, writing, "@gwenstefani I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover ... I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."