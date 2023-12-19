Gwen Stefani just revealed she's releasing new music

What you waiting, what you waiting, what you waiting for...

Gwen Stefani is seen at "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on March 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Gwen Stefani, she of such timeless hits as "Hollaback Girl" and "The Sweet Escape," is coming back with new music.

The former No Doubt singer was asked what her plans are for 2024, and she explained that putting out new songs was definitely her most exciting project at the moment.

"I'm actually putting out music, so I'm excited about that," she told Entertainment Tonight recently. "I've been working on this for a long time. I've finally landed in that place where I'm obsessed, where I can't stop listening, so I feel like I'm somewhere."

Gwen has a super busy life, between her job as a coach on The Voice, her brand GXVE Beauty, and being a mum to three boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex Gavin Rossdale, according to People.

In her interview with Entertainment Tonight, the star also reflected on her first ever solo album, 2004's Love. Angel. Music. Baby., which will turn 20 in November of next year.

"It had been building up my whole life," the singer explained.

"There was this freedom that I had in me that I was just, like, I don't even know where it was coming from. It just had to happen."

Since that first album, Gwen released The Sweet Escape in 2006, followed by This Is What the Truth Feels Like ten years later in 2016, followed by a Christmas album in 2017 titled You Make It Feel Like Christmas. This Christmas record notably featured a collaboration with husband Blake Shelton.

More recently, Gwen opened for Pink for her two performances at British Summer Time in London's Hyde Park back in June.

Pink thanked her longtime friend for supporting her on Instagram, writing, "@gwenstefani I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover ... I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you."

A post shared by P!NK

A photo posted by pink on

Topics
Gwen Stefani
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest