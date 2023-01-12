Emily Ratajkowski has called out a resurfaced Taylor Swift interview

Emily Ratajkowski is one of the most talked-about women in the world, never afraid to speak her mind or stand up for what she believes in.

This week was no exception as the actor, My Body author and model took to her social media platforms to call out a resurfaced interview with Taylor Swift that she deemed problematic.

The interview in question was from a TV segment from The Ellen Show, seeing the host Ellen DeGeneres quiz a young Taylor about her dating life.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The video shows Ellen surprising Taylor with a slideshow of A-list men, instructing the singer to ring a bell when she sees someone she has dated.

“I don’t want to," Taylor can be heard saying in the 2013 interview. "They’ll send me angry emails, and I don’t want to get them.”

She continued: “Stop it, stop it, stop! This makes me feel so bad about myself. Every time I come up here, you put a different dude up there on the screen, and it just makes me really question what I stand for as a human being."

While Taylor has never spoken out against this interview specifically, fans think she has alluded to it, with the singer opening up about a similar sounding experience in an interview with Apple Music.

"When I was like 23, people were reducing me to, kind of making slideshows of my dating life, like putting people in there that I sat next to at a party once," she recalled. "Deciding that my song writing was a trick, like rather than a skill and a craft."

She continued: "It’s a way to take a woman that’s doing her job, and succeeding at doing her job, and making things, in a way, it’s figuring out how to completely minimise that skill.”

The interview and quote resurfaced this week, as a TikTok account (@thatnostalgicgirl) merged the two in a video, that has since gone viral, captioned: "In this interview she’s 100% describing being on the Ellen show".

"That's so sad," read one comment on the video, that has already gained over 2.7 million views. "The pressure and how obviously uncomfortable it made her. No one should have to go through that." Another commented: "This in unwatchable".

One user that took to the comments section was of course Emily Ratajkowski, with her comment: "This is so fucked up. She's literally begging her to stop", gaining 83.4k likes.

Neither Taylor Swift nor Ellen DeGeneres have commented on the TikTok.

We will continue to update this story.