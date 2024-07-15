This depuffing skincare tool counts Sydney Sweeney & Nicole Kidman as fans—and I'm sold

Skincare tools have catapulted in popularity over the last several years, which makes sense given the rise of the tech-led beauty space in general. Be it LED masks or contouring wands, there's a take-home tool for everyone. And perhaps one of the most talked-about tools of late is the Solawave Facial Wand, which has quickly become a celebrity favourite.

The Solawave Wand is known for its skincare benefits and chic, slimline design, but what exactly is so special about it, how do you use it, and which famous faces are a fan? Here's what you need to know.

What is the Solawave facial wand?

This compact wand is a do-it-all, non-invasive skincare tool, which harnesses the power of not only red light therapy, but also galvanic current, facial massage, and therapeutic warmth. This means it targets a number of concerns, rather than just offering LED benefits, as many of its competitors do.

The main benefits of the wand include its ability to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. It also works to depuff skin, as well as energising and refreshing.

It can be used all over the face or just in areas of concern, lightly swiped across skin that's been cleansed and has a little 'slip' from a serum or oil. Solawave recommends reaching for it a minimum of three times and week and using it in three-minute sessions to achieve the best, most consistent results.

The wand has an impressive number of 5-star reviews online, with an average rating of 4.8 from over 2000 users. In testing, 94% said their skin felt rejuvenated after using this product, 90% said it improved the look and feel of their skin and 86% said it helped reduce puffiness in their face, according to the brand.

One of the best features of this skincare tool is its compact nature; offering so many benefits, it's pretty impressive just how lightweight and small this is. In fact, you could even take it with you on holiday or while travelling, with little hassle.

What celebrity fans does Solawave have?

The Solawave has garnered itself a long list of celebrity fans; most notably Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney. The actor told Story + Rain in 2021: "I started using the Solawave Wand within the last few weeks, and I use it every single day. I went to the gym today and everyone was like, 'Your skin. It's glowing. What did you change?'"

Nicole Kidman is also allegedly a fan, as is her Big Little Lies co-star Reese Witherspoon.

The White Lotus star, Meghann Fahy, has also been known to use it ahead of red carpet events. Her make-up artist, Emily Cheng, also called the accompanying Renew Complex Activating Serum “great to calm any inflammation or spots on the face prior to makeup application,” in a press release following the 2023 SAG Awards.

Where can you buy it?

The original Solawave Facial Wand costs £175, but is often discounted as part of sales or deals. It can be bought direct at the brand's website, as well as selected retailers.

For example, it's currently down to £108 on Beauty Bay's website, so may be worth snapping up quick!