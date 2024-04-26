Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with NERRĀ. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all been guilty of neglecting our exfoliation routine from November through May - because I don’t know about you, but I pretty much live in a uniform of jeans and oversized jumpers when it’s cold out. Enter: the NERRĀ 4-step skin renewal kit.

Unlike conventional body scrubs, scalp exfoliators and exfoliating socks, this four-step routine takes inspiration from ancient Mediterranean bathing practices, which focuses on deep exfoliation and turning everyday self-care into a moment of renewal and connection. But what does it consist of? The kit includes a pre-exfoliating foam, two exfoliating gloves, a body wash and a dry oil.

Every step is geared towards softening and sloughing away dead skin, ensuring moisture levels are never compromised and leaving the skin the softest it’s ever felt, and every product uses 100% natural-origin ingredients - many of which are sourced from organic farming. It goes without saying that I rushed to try the kit out for myself.

So how did I get on actually using it? Shop the products for yourself and read my honest review below…

(Image credit: Nerra)

My review of the NERRĀ four-step skin renewal kit

On first impressions, this kit feels far more expensive than its price tag - from the luxe-looking packaging to the high-quality natural ingredients used - I couldn’t quite believe the cheapest product in this set was only £19.

Most of the products come in scented jasmine wood and fragrance-free options - perfect for sensitive skin. Even the scented version is very subtle - smelling suitably spa-like but not at all overpowering.

Pre-Exfoliating Foam

(Image credit: Nerra)

(Image credit: Future)

Nerra Pre-Exfoliating Foam Today's Best Deals Shop at Nerra

I’ve tried some extreme exfoliators in my time, and considering the impressive results I’d seen from this four-step process, I was expecting this pre-exfoliating foam to be quite harsh and irritate my sensitive skin. But that wasn’t the case at all. Using 100% natural-origin ingredients, this exfoliator is super gentle and suitable for all skin types - from sensitive to acne-prone - and I didn’t feel any unpleasant tingling or itching.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand describes this product as being “like shaving foam to a razor” - in other words, it massively improves the effectiveness of the exfoliating body mitts, which are to be used straight after. It doesn’t intensely exfoliate the skin on its own, but preps the dead skin cells to be easily swept away by the mitt.

Unlike any foam I’ve experienced, it contains olive and coconut oils, so moisturisation is considered at every step of the four-step process. To use, simply apply a few pumps on your limbs, chest and back, allow about 15 seconds for it to soak in and rinse before moving onto the exfoliating mitt.

Exfoliating Body Glove Set

(Image credit: Nerra)

(Image credit: Future)

Nerra Exfoliating Body Glove Set Today's Best Deals Shop at Nerra

I’ve never tried an exfoliating mitt like this before. Before use, it must be soaked in hot water to loosen the fabric, then you can begin exfoliating the skin, working in long strokes, one body part at a time. I barely had to use any force at all for my skin to start coming off. It was the most grossly satisfying beauty experience ever - and utterly pain-free!

You get two mitts in a pack - the beige glove is more gentle, and would suit sensitive skin types better, while the black glove is perfect if you’re after a more intense exfoliation. If you haven’t exfoliated your skin in a while, you can start with the black glove for a more intense scrub, and alternate with the beige a few days later to give your skin a bit of a break.

Both gloves are certified microbiome friendly - the first exfoliating gloves with this designation - for their ability to keep skin’s natural balance intact while exfoliating. So again, the skin’s moisture levels aren’t stripped at any point in the exfoliation process.

Body Wash

(Image credit: Nerra)

(Image credit: Future)

Nerra Body Wash Today's Best Deals Shop at Nerra

This is a super nourishing gel wash. I rubbed it in with my hands, not wanting to further irritate my skin with a loofah or body brush, and it washed away any final rolls of dead skin with ease - lovely.

It’s formulated to deeply hydrate your recently-exfoliated skin, promoting cellular regeneration for a radiant skin finish. Overall, this is a fab body wash. It smells amazing, feels both soothing and nourishing and comes in a handy pump bottle - I can’t fault it.

Dry Body Oil

(Image credit: Nerra)

(Image credit: Future)

Nerra Dry Body Oil Today's Best Deals Shop at Nerra

After a good exfoliation, it’s important to lock in moisture to keep your skin feeling as soft as possible, and this oil - packed full of botanical oils including rich argan, firming hibiscus seed and fast-absorbing macadamia seed - is just the thing. It needs to be applied as soon as you pat your skin dry for best results.

Like the body wash, this smells incredible. It’s described as a ‘dry oil’ but I found that it didn’t completely disappear on the skin (which I actually prefer) - it leaves a sheen on the skin, doesn’t feel at all heavy, greasy or sticky and sinks into the skin beautifully.

So what were the overall results from using the 4 - step routine? Well, I’ll waste no time in telling you that I was left with the softest skin of my entire life. I can get quite bad ingrown hairs after shaving, and this process lifted them all out effortlessly, after I’d waited a few days to let the skin calm down, I was left with the smoothest shave ever.

Whether you’re prepping your skin for an upcoming holiday or want to give your skin a really good scrub post fake tan, I’d highly recommend this 4-step kit.