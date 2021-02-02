Whether you want to tackle those first pesky signs of ageing or to nourish dehydrated winter skin, join us for our virtual masterclass to learn how to create the ultimate at-home facial.

We all know how important skincare is, and how life-enhancing it can be when we get it right. And since open conversations around our minds and bodies are so important to us at Marie Claire, we’re inviting you to join us (for free!) for our Virtual Skincare Masterclass series kicking off on 18 February. We invite you to ask the questions you need answered, directly to Skin and Make-up Expert Adeola Gboyega and our Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham. You will be able to join us ‘behind the scenes’ and watch the team live in action on our virtual set, as we create four expertly guided skin masterclasses using L’OCCITANE’s skincare ranges.

From at-home facial advice to demystifying jargon about complex ingredients, we want to provide you with everything you could possibly need to know about your complexion.

With all of us having more time at home to spend on self-care whilst in lockdown, a silver lining perhaps is that we have been able to really perfect our beauty regimes so they consist of beautifully functional, results-driven products. This welcome ‘buy less, buy better’ mentality means choosing the right products and ingredients is more important than ever – and we want to help ensure you choose products and treatments that really work for you and your skin type.

From resetting your skin overnight to erasing the impact of stress and fatigue to find that fresh, healthy-looking complexion we all dream of, we’ll be exploring the newest skincare advice and how exactly it can help you.

Our first Live event will focus on two masterclasses for dry skin and dehydrated skin. The first, focusing on at-home facial tips for dry skin with the L’OCCITANE Shea Collection, which is rich in fair-trade quality Shea Butter designed to soothe and nourish. The second masterclass will explore treatments for dehydrated skin and demonstrating how to plump up parched skin with the Aqua Réotier Range, which is formulated with impressively hydrating, calcium-rich Réotier water designed to really replenish.

In the second Live event, we’ll be focusing our masterclasses on the first signs of ageing and intelligent ageing. We’ll be harnessing the impressive power of the Immortelle Precious Collection which is packed with powerful antioxidant-rich Immortelle essential oil and hyaluronic acid (if you know, you know) designed to fight the first signs of ageing. Plus find out why the Immortelle Divine Collection (and its potent Immortelle Super Extract – a 100% natural alternative to Retinol) is developing such a cult following for its ability to boost radiance, tighten skin and improve tone, now that’s intelligent ageing!

Make sure to grab your place now for these virtual masterclasses to achieve glowing skin at-home.