The £13 eye cream we’re obsessed with

In partnership with Facetheory

There are a handful of cult skin-care brands you’re certain to spot when scrolling through the beauty #shelfies of makeup artists, dermatologists and editors on Instagram. Nestled amongst the big names you’ll find Facetheory. With high-performing ingredients and an accessible price tag, it’s set to be the next big thing in skincare. So when we saw the incredible reviews for their brand new under-the-radar eye cream that users are referring to as a “miracle in a tube” we had to share it with you.

If like team Marie Claire, you’re always looking for ways to brighten your under-eye area and reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles then you’ll appreciate that a great eye cream is worth its weight in gold. Formulated with cutting-edge actives (vitamin C, ferulic acid, liquorice and chamomile) to brighten under-eye circles and shadows, strengthening and protecting the elasticity of the skin around the eye. Currently on sale with 20% off Facetheory’s Ocuwake Eye Cream is available for just £12.79 instead of its usual £15.99.

Not all eye creams are created equally, the so-called “miracle eye cream” has over 1,000 five-star reviews with customers calling it “the best eye cream” they’ve ever used and sharing that their eyes are “so much brighter and firmer” just a week after use.

Suitable for all skin types, the hero ingredients like vitamin C brighten dark circles whilst chamomile soothes the delicate skin around the eyes. Antioxidant ferulic acid improves firmness and brightens skin with highly moisturising vitamin E re-hydrating. Considering the very delicate skin around your eyes this gentle formula is light and therefore less likely to clog pores and cause pesky milia.

Free of parabens, silicones, PEGs, SLS, SLES, and mineral oils. Facetheory‘s products are all vegan, cruelty-free and made in the UK.