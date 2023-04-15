Yes, your skincare does expire—here's everything the experts want you to know

I hate wasting things. It doesn't matter what it is, if I think it's about to go to waste, I will do whatever I can to find a use for it. But what about when it comes to skincare? I don't know about you, but I've often wondered whether it's okay to keep my best cleansers (opens in new tab) and moisturisers for as long as I do, or whether it's better just to say goodbye, no matter how much it hurts.

If you've read our guide to make-up expiry dates (opens in new tab), then you'll know that it's important to replace things such as your best mascara (opens in new tab), because they can harbour bacteria due to their environment. But when it comes to skincare, it's just not as clear.

Therefore, I decided to speak to the experts to make sure I wasn't holding on to my products for too long, or even worse, wasting them by getting rid of them too early. Keep on scrolling to see what they had to say. If you are getting rid of old make-up or skincare and aren't sure how to go about it, don't forget to check out our guide to how to recycle beauty products (opens in new tab) correctly.

How long do skincare products last for?

First things first, how long do our skincare products actually last for? According to Neil Watson, Head of New Product Development at Dermatica (opens in new tab), "The lifespan of skincare products can vary depending on the product type, the type of packaging used and its ingredients. In general, most skincare products have a shelf life of 6-12 months after opening, but this can differ for each product."

Junior doctor, Dr Kemi Fab from The Inkey List (opens in new tab) breaks down a rough guide for us below:

Cleansers: 12 months

Toners: 6 to 12 months

Facial Moisturisers: 6 to 12

Salicylic acid: 12 months

Dr Fab also recommends looking out for little symbols on both the outer and internal packaging of your products. If you see the numbers 6, 12 or 24, this is the number of months you should use the product for.

It is worth noting that this rule usually applies to the date of opening. So, if you haven't opened the product yet, it will likely last a bit longer. Dr Thivi Maruthappu (opens in new tab), a consultant dermatologist, explains that "most skincare products can last 30 months on the shelf."

Why does skincare expire?

After hearing that, you might be asking yourself, why does my skincare expire? According to Dr Thivi, it's all down to preservatives and active ingredients.

"After time, preservatives expire and bugs such as bacteria and mould have the opportunity to grow. Also over time, active ingredients can become less potent. This is particularly important with sunscreens, as they can lose efficacy over time so you could get burnt more easily."

Read more about sun cream expiration (opens in new tab) dates in our handy guide.

When does cleanser, toner and moisturiser expire?

When to toss

"It is often quite hard to determine whether your skincare product has expired," explains Watson. The easiest way to decide when to say goodbye is to not use the product past its shelf life. That being said, if you are yet to open the product, then it might be okay. The shelf life only starts from the opening date, so always keep this in mind to ensure you aren't wasting anything.

Expiry signs

If you can't remember when you opened your skincare, Watson recommends checking that the texture, smell and colour haven't changed. "If the product has expired, it may start to look darker in colour, or start to smell slightly rancid (when the oils in the formula oxidise). If the texture has started to change, it may look grainy or actually start to separate, or you may see a layer of oil or water coming out of the product, which means it's almost certainly time to buy a new one."

Dr Fab says that the packaging might also be a clue as to whether the product has expired. "If you notice a layer of mould around the rim of the container, this is a sign that the packaging has expanded due to significant condensation inside the product."

How to protect

To help your skincare products last longer, Watson says to make sure that you are following the storage instructions on the packaging. "As a generic rule, it is best to store them in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Also, make sure to close the lids of your products tightly after each use to prevent air and moisture from getting in. Additionally, avoid using your fingers to scoop out product, as this can introduce bacteria and cause the product to expire faster."

When does eye cream expire?

When to toss

Eye cream is slightly different to your usual skincare products. Not only is the skin around your eyes a lot more sensitive, but as explained by Watson, "products designed specifically for the eye area generally have a shorter period after opening time, around 6 months."

Expiry signs

If the expiry date is not specified on the product, Dr Maryam Zamani (opens in new tab), Oculoplastic Surgeon, Facial Aesthetics Doctor and founder of MZ Skin (opens in new tab), says to look out for signs of separation, unusual texture or colour or an unusual smell.

How to protect

"Make sure you store your eye cream in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and extreme temperatures, as humidity can shorten its shelf life", says Dr Zamani. "Keep your products securely closed and clean the containers and lids regularly."

It's also important to wash your hands before applying your eye cream, and to stop using the cream if you have recently had an eye infection.

Is skincare still effective once it has expired?

Something I always find myself wondering is if skincare loses its effectiveness over time. According to Watson, it can. "The ingredients in skincare products can break down over time, which can make them less effective or even harmful to use. It is always best to use fresh products to ensure that you are getting the full benefits of the product."

Is it safe to use expired skincare on your skin?

Not only can using expired skincare yield little to no results in terms of what the product is supposed to do, it can also cause skin issues. "Using expired skincare products can cause a range of negative effects on the skin, including irritation, rashes and breakouts," explains Watson.

If you're worried about the potential risks, or you notice these things happening after using a product that you have had for a while, it might be time to invest in a new one.

