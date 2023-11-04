Science-backed skincare that looks chic is hard to find—but this new collab has answered our prayers

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with Augustinus Bader. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

If you’re at all into your luxury skincare (and if you’re reading this then I’m willing to bet that you are), you’ll probably already know all about Augistinus Bader.

The skincare brand is beloved by celebrities far and wide, including Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio, and they’ve just released an exciting limited-edition collaboration with Haider Ackermann, which I’m personally itching to get my hands on.

Style and beauty come together in this exciting collaboration, which features limited-edition versions of Augustinus Bader’s bestselling moisturisers: The Cream and The Rich Cream. The distinctive blue and copper bottles have been further elevated in this exclusive collab—with the much-loved formulas now available in chic collectable chrome nomads.

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I hear about a lot of new beauty products on a daily basis, but Augustinus Bader’s offering always stands out from the crowd thanks to its offering of luxurious and science-backed skincare formulas.

Yes, the products are on the pricier side, but I’ve always held that if there’s one beauty area worthy of investment, it’s your skincare. And that’s definitely true when it comes to this luxury brand.

What makes the formulas themselves so impressive?

The Rich Cream

Perfect for skin that leans on the drier side (especially as we head into winter), this luxury moisturiser has been clinically proven to reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and hyperpigmentation. The formula uses Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8® which supports cellular renewal (read: speeds up the skin’s healing process). Expect plump, hydrated skin with the appearance of any scarring or pigmentation reduced.

The Cream

The clue is in the straight-to-the-point name here: The Cream is Augustinus Bader’s lighter alternative to The Rich Cream, featuring a lightweight texture that’s ideal for everyday use. Despite this, the formula is no less hydrating—working to reduce redness and calm stressed-out skin. It’s perfect for combination, oily and acne-prone skin.

(Image credit: Augustinus Bader)

Shop the exclusive Augustinus Bader x Haider Ackermann collaboration: