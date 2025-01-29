All beauty editors love RevitaLash for super long eyelashes—the brand's brow product is the *real* gamechanger

Beauty editors love RevitaLash: that's a pretty solid fact. I know someone who considers it to be one of her top five products of all time. And if you see her lashes, you'll certainly understand why. While I rate this bestselling lash serum, I'm here to sing the praises of the brand's other, slightly lesser-known product: RevitaBrow.

As I'm sure you've already ascertained, RevitaBrow is to eyebrows what RevitaLash is to eyelashes. A boosting serum for fully, bushy, healthy brows, I could not be without this product. Here's why I think it's worth the investment (and then some) – perhaps even more than the lash product.

How does Revitabrow work?

RevitaBrow Advanced is a brow conditioning treatment that should be used daily for best results, on clean, make-up-free brows. It is designed to nourish eyebrows for them to reach peak health and thus look glossy and thick.

RevitaLash (the brand) uses a combined formula of natural ingredients and 'scientifically-advanced technology' in its brow product, which promotes strength in each hair, meaning brows become more resilient; less prone to falling out and thicker. Most notable in the formula is a BioPeptin Complex (made up of botanicals and peptides), which promotes healthy hair. The product creates the perfect environment for healthy hair growth, meaning brows can become thicker and less sparse with continued use.

You can use the serum either in the morning (before make-up, including brow pencils or pomades) or in the evening; I tend to prefer the latter, as I think it has more time to sink in and do its job as you sleep.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

A beauty editor's review

I'm not exaggerating when I say this product has changed my life. Ever since big, fluffy brows have become a thing, I've always wanted them. But like many '90s-born babies, my brows were still recovering from the pencil-thin trend of the early noughties, meaning they were naturally quite fine.

I have been using RevitaBrow for several years, and it's built up my brows to their former glory. Not only do they look bigger and bolder on the whole, you can tell each hair is stronger and glossier individually, too.

As an example of how effective this is, I recently tried out the TikTok brow filter, which supposedly tells you the specific dimensions for where your brows should sit on your face. Following its advice, I ended up plucking out a large amount of my 'tail', along with some hairs at the front. I ended up hating the final result and thus turned to my trusty RevitaBrow serum to grow back the now-sparse areas. This has happened in mere months; in fact, I even noticed a difference in weeks. I am finally (nearly) back to my old shape and fullness, and I'm reminded just how impressive this product really is.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

I don't even need to use a brow pencil to fill in my brows anymore. Alongside my trusty at-home brow dye by Eylure, I use this (and a touch of the Refy Brow Sculpt to shape them each morning), and I am good to go. RevitaBrow is an expensive product, but it works, I promise you that.