The world of serums is certainly an oversaturated one – one that can feel confusing and overwhelming, especially to newcomers. But a brand I always know I can trust for quality ingredients, beautiful textures and efficacious formulas is Murad. And while it has a range of brilliant serums to choose from, my current favourite is the Vita-C Glycolic Serum, which pairs the brightening effects of vitamin C with the gentle exfoliation that glycolic acid provides.

Here's why I think it's worth investing in...

Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum: the ingredients

As its name suggests, this serum is heavy in vitamin C content. The brand actually harnesses the power of its Vita-C Complex, which ensures stability and easy absorption of the ingredient. Vitamin C is known for its antioxidant properties, which skin always love. It is brilliant for brightening and protecting skin from environmental damage from the likes of pollution.

The other core ingredient in this elixir is glycolic acid, an AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), known for its exfoliating properties. Not only does this benefit skin alone (keeping breakouts at bay), used in Murad's formula, it actually aids in vitamin C delivery, meaning it complements the other main ingredient beautifully.

Murad also promotes its other third key inclusion: Phyto-Luminescent Extract, which promises to "transform UV energy into a source of light that illuminates skin".

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Murad Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, reviewed by a beauty editor

The first thing you'll notice about this serum is the texture: it feels lightweight and non-sticky, like satin on the skin. I love that it comes with a pump, making application easy and ensuring no waste.

I tend to use this in the morning, primarily for its brightening and protective properties, which banish dullness and keep skin safe from pollution. As it does contain an acid, it's important to remember to always follow it with a high SPF (I always go for a facial sunscreen with SPF 50), just because certain active ingredients like this can increase sun sensitivity.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Using this for several weeks, I really noticed it provided both instant and cumulative benefits: skin looks brighter right away and more awake, while over time, it appears clearer and smoother.

One of the many reasons I really love this is because it offers so many different benefits in one product: you get your antioxidants and exfoliation in a single serum, which sort of justifies the slightly higher price point.