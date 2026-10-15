Why Makeup Artists Are Embracing the Anti-Blush Movement—And How to Make It Look Good

Over the past couple of years, the beauty world has seen a blusher boom, with bold shades trending and high-flush blush everywhere. The trend culminated in what social media dubbed ‘blush blindness’: people overloading cheeks with bright pinks and bold corals in almost clown-like fashion. As a result, a new movement, the anti-blusher trend, is emerging.
We asked some of Marie Claire’s favourite makeup artists to explain the trend, its long-term appeal, and the anti-blush buys to shop now.
What is the ‘Anti-Blush’ Trend, Exactly?
Contrary to its name, anti-blush still actually involves blush. You didn’t really think it would be that easy, did you? “It isn’t about abandoning blush at all; it’s moving away from highly saturated shades, the obvious pinks and corals, and choosing colours that feel much closer to the natural tones within the skin,” says makeup artist Lisa Caldognetto. “The finish is so much more understated—so you’re not noticing this immediate pop of colour of blush that we’ve typically seen. It’s softly-defined, really healthy and pulled together. It’s almost a blush, bronzer and contour all merged into one.”
The term blew up when creator Kim Senser made a video calling MAC’s Skinfinish Coloustruck Blush in Film Noir Buff ‘the anti-blush’. She tells Marie Claire she describes the trend as “the opposite of what I had been seeing for blush. Instead of that bright pink, or reddish blush, it feels muted, neutral and naturally skin-like. I have always loved the ‘no-makeup’ look.”
Makeup artist Adeola Gboyega describes it as “sitting somewhere between blush and bronzer. You’re still bringing warmth and colour into the complexion, but it doesn’t necessarily look like an obvious, traditional blush.”
And there’s an important distinction, adds Gboyega: “Anti-blush doesn’t have to mean cool, taupe or completely neutral. It can definitely have warmth to it—think bronzed rose, terracotta, caramel, brick red, raisin or warm brown tones. It’s more about choosing colours that feel like they melt into the complexion, rather than sitting on top of the skin as a really obvious pop of pink or peach. It gives you that barely-there blush effect. You can see warmth and dimension in the face, but you might not immediately look at it and think, ‘she’s wearing blush’.”
Though a trending term now, this technique has been around for a long time, says Gboyega. “What I find really interesting about this trend, both as a makeup artist and as a Black woman, is that this way of using colour on the cheeks really isn’t new,” she says. “Women with deeper skin tones have been doing versions of this for years, we just didn’t have the anti-blush terminology attached to it.”
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Often, women of colour often did not have the luxury of choice, explains Gboyega, as there weren’t as many blushers made with deeper complexions in mind. Black women therefore almost created their own versions of blush. “We would look beyond what was traditionally being marketed as blush and choose shades we knew would bring warmth, dimension and life back into our skin. Shades like MAC’s original Raizin blush became staples for Black women because they had enough depth and richness to actually show up beautifully on deeper skin tones, while giving that warm, almost bronzed flush that we’re now seeing described as anti-blush.”
How to Choose an Anti-Blush Shade
While some beauty trends are best left as TikTok filters, this particular look can be adapted to you, making it worth transferring from screen to real life. “Anti-blush isn’t one specific colour; it should look different depending on your complexion,” instructs Gboyega. “The key is choosing a shade with the right level of depth and warmth for your skin rather than just looking for something that’s labelled neutral.
“For pale to light complexions, I’d look at soft beige-pinks, muted rose, caramel and lighter terracotta tones, while for light-medium to medium skin tones, slightly richer caramel, warm rose, terracotta and bronzed shades work really well,” she recommends. “For medium-deep to deep complexions, you want enough richness and pigment so the colour doesn’t disappear into the skin. This is where burnt rose, deeper terracotta, raisin, chocolate and red-brown shades really come into their own.”
The main thing to remember is not to overthink it. Don’t “get too caught up in finding a product specifically marketed as an anti-blush,” advises Gboyega. “Look at how the shade actually behaves on your complexion. It could be caramel, terracotta, bronzed rose, raisin, warm brown or muted red. You’re looking for something that brings warmth and colour into the face without reading as an obvious traditional blush.”
Convinced? These anti-blush shades come highly recommended by our pros.
The Best Products for an Anti-Blush Look
MAC
Skinfinish Colourstruck Blush in Gingerly
Vieve
Sunset Blush Balm in Pesca
Kosas
Impressionist Multistick Cream Cheek + Lip Color
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Blush Blur in Forbidden Cherry
Lisa Eldridge
Velatura Balm Dewy Lip & Cheek Stick in Cinnbon Bun
Armani
Dolci Blush in Mauve Blush