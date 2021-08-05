L’Oreal Professionnel launches ‘only in salons’ initiative

For most of us, a trip to the hair salon signified more than just a cut or colour treatment well before the pandemic. But after months of closure and what felt like years without a haircut, lockdown proved just how much we rely on its mood-boosting and transformative effect, and that the relationship we have with our hair (and hairdressers) is by no means a superficial one.

Considering the fact that over two thirds of British adults who get their hair done professionally agree that it supports their mental health and wellbeing, the re-opening of hairdressers has left us all with a renewed appreciation for our local salons and pro-artistry as a whole. With everyone in the mood to get creative with their post-lockdown lengths, this summer has seen more colour trends take shape than ever before, with everything from bright pops of colour to soft, subtle balayage quickly filling up our feeds.

While it’s no doubt time to celebrate the transformative power of professional colour, it’s also now when salons need our support more than ever too, which is why L’Oréal Professionnel Paris is launching its biggest-ever campaign: ‘French Balayage – Only In Salon to encourage everyone back into salons and discover a new professional colour trend while they’re at it, too.

Supporting its salon partners across the UK and Ireland, the salon solidarity initiative aims to drive awareness to local salons across the country and champion professional colour techniques after a particularly challenging year. Encouraging everyone to step aboard the colour transformation trend, L’Oreal is also offering customers £10 off of their colour appointment this summer until September, with the chance to experience the pro-artistry technique behind the brand’s much-loved French Balayage technique.

Balayage searches are already up +550% month on month, according to Google. Offering a more natural colour effect with a seamlessly blended and free-hand professional colour technique, balayage isn’t just an ideal post-lockdown treatment for overgrown roots, it’s also one such colour technique that demands the hands of a professional.

And it’s French Balayage – the ultimate Parisian-chic look – that’s the focal point of L’Oreal’s new campaign. A perfectly-blended painting technique, French Balayage is a L’Oréal Professionnel two-step colour technique, naturally lightened and then followed up with a nourishing gloss.

After leading many initiatives throughout the pandemic to show solidarity for the salon industry, including the the Hair The Love campaign in February this year in collaboration with Fashion Designer, Gareth Pugh, The Hair & Beauty Charity and Haircuts4Homeless, L’Oreal Professionnel has been awarded the ‘Special Jury Award and Accolade’ by Marie Claire for ‘Outstanding Contribution of Solidarity and Support for the Hairdressing Industry’. The latest initiative will hopefully inspire yet more people to get back to their salons this summer.

How to book your appointment

Launching 1st July 2021 and running until September 2021, all you need to do is pre-register and book an appointment in a participating salon in the UK or Ireland, attend your salon colour experience and after your appointment, upload your receipt onto L’Oreal Professionnel’s platform to claim your £10 back.

To pre-register for your cashback, complete the online form at gotoyourhairpro.lorealprofessionnel.co.uk/ukregister (or gotoyourhairpro.lorealprofessionnel.co.uk/roiregister) between 00.01 on 01/07/21 and 23:59 on 15/08/21. Appointment must be at a participating salon (salon locator in here) and must take place for in-salon service(s) which must include one colour service between 00.01 on 1 July 2021 and 23:59 on 15 September 2021. If you successfully pre-register, you will receive a hyperlink to a form to be completed for claim submission. Submit form and receipt (featuring the date of the in-Salon service(s); Salon Name; Salon Address; and Total value of the transaction) by 23:59 on 15 September 2021. One refund per person per person. Full T&Cs.

**** Google Trends, April 2021