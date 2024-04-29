LOOKFANTASTIC’s The Box is the best beauty edit I’ve seen for a while - here’s what’s in the April Edit

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with LOOKFANTASTIC. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

I’m a huge fan of beauty subscription boxes. In fact, before I became a beauty-obsessed shopping editor, these very boxes offered me my first glimpse into the world of beauty. I still use certain products I first discovered in a beauty box to this day (including my beloved Benefit Hoola Bronzer which I found in a £15 edit, circa 2012).

And where’s the first place I look when I’m after a carefully-curated beauty edit? LOOKFANTASTIC. The beauty E-tailer never misses the mark when it comes to product selection - with a great range of highly-coveted skincare and make-up - plus I can be sure I’ll always get a great deal on the contents included in the box.

Seriously, when it comes to massively-discounted beauty edits, LOOKFANTASTIC is among the best - and The Box is no exception. This month’s April Edit consists of 6 holiday-ready beauty essentials (perfect for your upcoming travels) including 4 handy travel sizes. It’s worth over £61 but you can get it from just £13!

Whether you’re headed to a city break over the May bank holiday or have an early-summer beach holiday planned, these products are sure to come in handy. Shop it for yourself below…

The April Beauty Box includes a selection of nourishing skincare products to help prep your skin for summer. The first product to catch my eye was the Magic Touch body cream from Rituals. My skin gets pretty dry once it’s been exposed to the sun, so keeping it hydrated is my number one priority come summer. The only problem? Most body creams come in huge tubs or bottles, but this 70ml tube is perfect for travelling.

Also included is Elemis’ cult-status Pro Collagen Energising Marine cleanser (which I’ve had my eye on for a while now) and the We are Paradoxx volumising blow dry spray to help take my hair from beach to bar with minimal effort.

With plenty more products included - from a multi-use Ciaté London blush to a handy make-up sponge and even a free Alien Mugler fragrance sample - this box’s £13 price tag is a complete bargain.

How does the beauty subscription box work?

It’s essentially like a gym subscription - but for beauty products. You pay for your box each month (at a massively discounted rate) and receive your regular flow of beauty products over the course of a year. This month, The April Beauty Box contains £61 worth of products for only £13, meaning you’ll save an impressive £48.

You can also get this box as a one-off for just £15 - that’s still a massive saving of £46! Some brands keep the contents of their subscription boxes a secret, but LOOKFANTASTIC allows you to see what’s inside each month - so you know what you’re spending your money on.

Who is the beauty subscription box for?

Beauty boxes are great for people just getting into beauty, or if you’re stuck in a beauty rut and want to switch up your routine or try some new brands but just don’t know where to start. It goes without saying that another huge advantage of the beauty box is the massive discount you’ll get, so if you love a bargain, a beauty box is a great option.

The April Beauty box is selling fast, with 273 sold in the last 24 hours (and counting), so I’d get my hands on this travel-friendly set pronto.