Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

What is it about the Royal family’s hair that has us all obsessed? Every time Kate Middleton changes her hair colour we’re on the phone to our hair salon asking for the next available appointment. We’re constantly trying to figure our how Meghan Markle’s hair always looks so shiny. But really the obsession started way before these Duchesses were our hair heroes, Princess Diana’s hair has always been a source of inspiration to women across the globe.

Much like her iconic fashion, her hair also used to make the headlines. Princess Diana’s hairdresser at the time has noted that no matter what they did to her tresses, the papers were always going to write something. She might have been making a statement with that ‘revenge’ dress, but she also shook the world up when she debuted her iconic pixie cut. They say the best way to move on from a bad period of your life is to change up your look, (think Carrie Bradshaw in the first Sex and the City movie. You know, the good one.) and she well and truly embraced that theory.

In the early 90s, she met supremo hair stylist Sam McKnight on a Vogue shoot, and he transformed her coiffed layered do into a sharp and modern crop, with the use of pins. So taken was she with the new look, that she asked him to make it permanent. So McKnight grabbed his scissors and gave Princess Diana the haircut that inspired thousands of reiterations.

Our interest in the late Royal’s hair has increased tenfold recently thanks to Emma Corrin’s incredible portrayal as the People’s Princess in The Crown. Corrin makes her iconic feathered tresses look very cool indeed. Perhaps 2021 will be the year of the crop?

Keep scrolling and take a look back at some of Princess Diana’s hair moments…