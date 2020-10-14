Get the smoothest hair of your life with the best Prime Day hair oil deals

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.
Hair oil is beauty’s multitasker. It improves volume, shine and smoothes even the frizziest hair into submission. Olive, argan and coconut oils are ideal for thicker styles and Afro hair. Meanwhile, apricot and camellia oils won’t weigh fine hair down. Whatever your hair type, we’ve got you covered with the best Prime Day hair oil deals. Add them to basket fast, though – there’s only a few hours of Amazon Prime Day left!
Deal in Full
Ogx Argan Oil of Morocco Extra Penetrating Hair Oil For Dry Hair –
was £8.99, now £445 (51% off)
Argan oil is the antidote for damaged and coarse hair. Use this OGX oil as a primer on damp hair to seal in shine and add strength to wispy strands. View deal
Ogx Coconut Miracle Oil Penetrating Hair Oil for Dry Hair, Extra Strength –
was £8.99, now £4.79 (47% off)
A rich blend of Coconut Oil gives you stronger strands and adds smoothness to even the most unruly strands. Apply a few drops to the palms of the hands and work the oil through the ends of the hair avoiding the roots. View deal
Ogx Kukui Oil Anti-Frizz Hydrating Hair Oil for Frizzy Hair –
was £8.99, now £4.49 (51% off)
Get all the shine of a serum without the weight. Infused with kukui oil, strands won’t be riled by humidity or static from central heating. The spray-on mist makes this even more appealing. View deal
L’Oreal Hair Oil by Elvive Extraordinary Oil for Dry to Very Dry Hair –
was £9.17, now £5.70 (38% off)
6 flower oil extracts tame flyaways yet leave hair feeling non-greasy. An added bonus is the heat protection from up to 230°C. Use before shampooing for a moisturising shot, before styling or to pat down any frizz. View deal
Biolage Exquisite Oil Replenishing Lightweight Treatment | Leave-In Oil For All Hair Types –
was £16.95, now £13.56 (20% off)
Apply this moringa oil blend before bed and wake up to softer, more manageable and replenished hair. No wonder it’s in our best Prime Day hair oil round up. View deal
Garnier Argan Hair Oil by Garnier Ultimate Blends for Shiny Hair –
was £9,99, now £5.99 (40% off)
Rich in omega 6 and Vitamin E, argan oil nourishes even the most lack-lustre and parched hair. Camellia oil adds a decadent tropical scent. View deal