Last week, just after fashion month had wrapped in Paris, luxury designer Philipp Plein hosted a black-tie gathering at his villa in Cannes. Upon exploring the sprawling space (his home is aptly named La Jungle Du Roi, or The King’s Jungle) guests were met with an installation set above the pool, resembling a giant champagne bottle.

Instead of bubbly though, this bottle was pouring roses from its spout.

This moment solidified one of the reasons many guests had been invited to Plein’s home. The designer was celebrating the launch of his first female fragrance. Entitled, Plein Fatale, this fragrance is made for the woman who loves being the protagonist of her own life. And fittingly, the perfume is housed in vessels made to mimick the shape of miniature champagne bottles.

The fragrance range is set to launch with three different aromas. Sparkling Gloss which features notes of blackcurrant and bergamot, Plein Bloom which includes floral hints of rose petals and jasmine, and lastly, Fatale Fitted Dress which contains tones of sandalwood and vanilla.

To help with the creation of the scents, Plein enlisted Master Perfumer Alberto Morillas. Morillas has previously worked with the likes of Calvin Klein on CK One and Marc Jacobs on Daisy.

“I wanted to create a joyful, exuberant and above all ultra-feminine fragrance,” Morillas explained. “When crafting Plein Fatale, I was inspired by Philipp’s brilliant universe. The sparkle of a champagne bubble, the irresistible sensuality of a Philipp Plein dress, high heels.”

Alongside the fragrance launch, Plein was also celebrating several other initiatives last week, including a watch launch and the creation of the first phygital eyewear, which includes sunglass styles sold alongside NFTs.

Plein has a talent for pushing boundaries and the extravagance of this event certainly highlighted that (you best believe Mr. Plein does not do things in halves). From the NFT sunglass hybrids to the brand’s status as the first luxury design house to accept cryptocurrencies, it is obvious that Philipp Plein has his sights firmly set on the future. We can’t wait to see what he comes up with next.

Plein Fatale will be available at the end of October. Keep an eye on the Philipp Plein website for more details.