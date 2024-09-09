This is the world’s bestselling fragrance brand—and beauty editors have adored it for years

If I were to tell you the world's number one fragrance brand, you might be somewhat surprised—but as a beauty editor of nearly a decade, when I learned that Avon is the brand that sells the most fragrances in the world* I wasn't all that shocked at all. Why? Because as someone who has been immersed in the beauty space for years and has worked with plenty of other beauty insiders, I know just how impressive, well crafted, unique and, ultimately, globally adored Avon's perfumes are.

With a fragrance industry that has an expected worth of $60 billion in 2024 alone (a number that is predicted to keep on rising), it is no wonder that Avon perfumes, that promise luxury excellence with high-quality ingredients at affordable prices, have become so cult amongst perfume lovers. In recent research carried out by Avon, 43% of the women the brand spoke to said that, aside from the smell of a perfume, the single most important factor in their purchase is the price—and this is why Avon fragrances are as popular as they are.

The truth is, premium perfume doesn't need to have a luxury price tag—and there's one Avon fragrance in particular that we beauty editors use as a stand-up example of this. Avon Far Away was introduced back in 1994, and it has gone on to become Avon's bestselling scent globally, with the brand selling two Far Away fragrances every five seconds**.

And it's not just loyal Avon customers who adore Far Away. (Which is now a full seven-scent strong collection with each perfume smelling as good as the next, but more on that later.) Yes, every fragrance aficionado beauty editor I know considers Avon Far Away perfumes to be up there with their most adored, cherished and admired—and the brand's recent Future of Fragrance report, which compiles research from 7,000 women across seven diverse countries, highlights the exact reasons why...

Expert-quality blends

(Image credit: Avon)

Avon partners with some of the best fragrance houses in the world, including what is arguably the most iconic and respected fine fragrance manufacturer, Givaudan. Not only are Givaudan perfumers experts in their crafts, but the technology that Givaudan use to produce their fragrances allows for some of the most expensive-smelling scents around, with Far Away being the prime example of this. According to the brand's research, Avon fragrances have tested better than luxury fragrances in blind tests, either for quality or overall preference, and as I beauty editor I have to agree. How do they do this? Well, Givaudan's world-famous craft, combined with Avon's world-class laboratory in Brazil and best-in-class manufacturing facility in Poland-Garwolin, means they can produce luxury perfumes for a truly affordable price.

Customisable layers

(Image credit: Avon)

Something that has really sky-rocketed in popularity in recent years is the concept of fragrance layering. Coming off the back of our individual desires to smell totally unique, many of us have taken to layering different scents in a bid to create a bespoke blend. In fact, the report showed 48% of women like to create a unique smell through layering and 70% admit they have compiled a fragrance wardrobe to select their scent according to their mood or the occasion.

The problem with this? When your luxury fragrances cost over £100, most of us would have to take out a loan to compile the ultimate 'fragrance wardrobe'—but not when it comes to Far Away. In fact, my full Far Away wardrobe is something I lean on regularly. With each Far Away fragrance costing £14-£16, I have no qualms with the fact all seven Far Away scents combined cost less than my most worn luxury perfume.

As fragrance layering continues to take off, Avon’s survey also revealed that almost half of women prefer an air of mystery around their chosen fragrances, with 47% declaring they’d rather keep their scents close to their chest than divulge to family and friends.

Top fragrance layering tips

(Image credit: Future)

And while each Far Away perfume smells truly exceptional and luxurious on its own, the endless combinations that can be created be layering is truly incredible. My personal favourites to layer? A spritz of the original powdery, skin-like Far Away Eau de Parfum layered with the uplifting, sun-soaked Far Away Shine Eau de Parfum creates the ultimate, smile-inducing aroma.

Perfumes with purpose

(Image credit: Avon)

The production of luxury smelling fragrances relies heavily on precious ingredients and raw materials being grown—and a lot of this growing tends to happen in developing countries. In many cases, this contributes to issues of exploitation and environmental damage stemming from the harvesting ingredients. Avon, however, is a shining example of a brand whose perfumes shouldn't weigh on your ethical conscience.

For starters, Avon is Leaping Bunny approved and was actually one of the first beauty companies to eliminate animal testing. Beyond that, the brand is also passionate about celebrating the women who have made Avon what it is—putting them and their confidence first. Through Avon and the Avon Foundation, the brand has donated over $1.1billion to women's causes, with a focus on tackling gender violence and breast cancer.

Then, we come onto the incredible sustainability initiatives Avon works on when it comes to its fragrance creation. Sustainable technologies in fragrance typically lead to a steep price mark-up, but not when it comes to Far Away and Avon's other fragrant offerings. And with half of the women Avon spoke with saying that they are prepared to pay more for sustainable scents, they needn't have to—Avon believes that these are not costs that consumers should face, but the company itself. From ingredients sourcing, manufacturing and packaging to transportation and distribution, Avon uses cutting-edge technology in sustainability to ensure the impact on the planet is minimal. This is reflective in its consumer popularity as well, with more than two thirds of women (68%) saying that a fragrance’s sustainability credentials significantly impact their purchasing decisions.

With 80% of Avon’s packaging already being reusable, recyclable or compostable, the brand is aiming to achieve this across all of its products by 2030. The Far Away packaging also became refillable in 2024, but it’s the sustainable Givaudan technologies used in some of the more recent developments of Far Away scents that is truly groundbreaking. Notably, for Far Away Beyond The Moon (more on that shortly), Avon and Givaudan used Scent Trek™, a Headspace Technology, to minimise environmental damage. "This innovative technology is a pioneering tool that can identify every single molecule, even in quantities as small as a billionth of a gram, giving us a deeper understanding of natural scents so we can replicate them in our fragrances, while leaving nature untouched," says Givaudan Senior Perfumer, Hernan Figoili.

Shop Avon Far Away

Avon Far Away Eau de Parfum £16 at Avon Key notes: Freesia, jasmine, vanilla musk If you're a fan of clean-smelling, powdered, all-emcompassingly comforting perfumes, then the original Far Away is one for you. It is the sort of perfume that accompanies a jeans and cashmere jumper get-up every bit as much as it does a silky slip dress for the evening. With a subtle bite of juiciness, it maintains an inviting powdery freshness, without verging on the edge of being overly creamy. Avon Far Away Splendoria Eau de Parfum £16 at Avon Key notes: Plum, gardenia-infused white oud accord, vanilla Splendoria is fruity, sure, but not in the juicy, sparkling sort of way you might expect. Instead, it is like a sliced, ripe plum wrapped up in velvet—providing a deep, rich, creamy sweetness that makes for the most luxurious evening scent. Avon Far Away Rebel Eau de Parfum £16 at Avon Key notes: Crème de cassis, orange blossom, toffee I have spent a lot of time over the past year speaking with the top perfumers in the world in a bid to decipher exactly what makes for a great perfume right now. Both on paper and on skin, Far Away Rebel has all of the makings of a 2024 perfume success story. It is upliftingly sweet and floral to start, but crème de cassis and toffee deliver a dark, creamy edge that keeps you going back for just one more sniff. Avon Far Away Shine Eau de Parfum £16 at Avon Key notes: Pink pepper, lychee spritz, raspberry, ispahan rose, violet, gardenia, golden musks, tonka bean, imperial vanilla Far Away Shine is joy, bottled. Like bright, beaming sun rays of happiness striking your skin, it is sweet without being saccharine, juicy without being fruity, fresh without feeling clinical and sun-drenched without a hint of creaminess. I challenge anyone to smell this and not feel a sense of pure elation. Avon Far Away Glamour Eau de Parfum £16 at Avon Key notes: Blackcurrant bud, orange flower, musk There is, in my opinion, no perfume out there more deserving of the name 'Glamour' than this one. It has all of that comforting powderiness that Far Away scents are famed for, but there is a dark fruitiness that makes the whole concoction become one with the skin. It is the sort of evening perfume that blurs the lines between scent and wearer immaculately and makes you want to nuzzle your nose right into it. Avon Far Away Beyond Parfum £18 at Avon Key notes: Pear, jasmine, upcycled Madagascan vanilla As a parfum (as opposed to an eau de parfum), Beyond is a punchier, more intense iteration of the classic Far Away. With creamy vanilla and jasmine, it binds to the skin for a deeper, richer, slightly sweeter gourmand scent that lasts and lasts and lasts. If Far Away Eau de Parfum is your daytime favourite, Beyond is sure to become the scent you reach for when you're feeling like making more of a statement. Avon Far Away Beyond The Moon Parfum £18 at Avon Key notes: Wild cherry, belle de nuit flower, Australian sandalwood Another punchy parfum, Beyond The Moon champions belle de nuit, a rare flower from Hawaii that only blooms once a day under moonlight. “We captured the scent in a sustainable and environmentally friendly way, using Scent Trek™, a Headspace Technology that allowed us to capture the true intensity and beauty of the flower, without disturbing its natural habitat," says Figoili. The result is an intense, powdered, dizzying (but still impressively wearable) floral blend that is so good it's almost intoxicating.

*Avon sells the most fragrances in the world as measured by volume or units sold in 2022. Source: GlobalData

**Based on units sold between 1st January and 31st December 2022