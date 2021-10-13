Meet Chloé’s new trailblazing fragrance that has sustainability at its heart

Ever since French fashion house Chloé was founded by Gaby Aghion in 1952, it has been synonymous with ultra-feminine womenswear, cult-favourite It bags and a free-spirited vibe that always speaks of authenticity, inclusivity and empowerment. It is also a Maison that has created some of the world’s most memorable scents, including the original Signature Eau de Parfum with its calling card of fresh florals.

Now Chloé is raising the bar once again. It is making responsible fashion and perfumery core tenets of the brand, for today’s Chloé woman who draws strength from nature, while also being aware of the urgency to protect it. With a focus on reducing its environmental impact, a new fragrance, Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle, now joins the Chloé signature collection to reflect this approach.

Proving that ethically sourced ingredients and quality fragrance needn’t be mutually exclusive, Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle is designed to smell great and do good. This is a 100% natural origin fragrance, using ingredients sourced via sustainable harvesting practices. These include organic rose from Bulgaria, where the perfect climatic conditions help to extract the best of its precious essential oil. There is also cedrat, which is grown naturally in Virginia, and neroli, which is ethically harvested in Morocco. These sit in a simple base of water and naturally-derived alcohol. Add to this its vegan credentials, plus a lack of filters and artificial colouring, and suddenly this fragrance holds even more appeal. In fact, no detail has been overlooked. Chloé has even nailed the bottle, reinterpreting the iconic design to be low impact, with recycled materials making up 25 per cent of the glass bottle,100 per cent of the polyester in the ribbon and 40 per cent of the cardboard box.

The ace up Chloé’s sleeve, however, is the scent itself. Created by renowned perfumer Michel Almairac, Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle celebrates femininity that is in perfect harmony with nature. Petal-fresh rose, Chloé’s signature bloom, is surrounded by neroli and the vivid brightness of blackcurrant buds, before revealing gently warming notes of mimosa and cedarwood. Put simply, it’s the type of scent that sings from the skin whatever the season.

So when Lucy Boynton, the British/American actress who is the face of Chloé signature fragrances, describes its spirit as “my nature, my strength” you know she means it. Proof that the natural world and its unique energy are – literally – bottled in Chloé Eau de Parfum Naturelle.