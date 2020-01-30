Think health-boosting, hyper-natural and gender fluid. This is THE wellness hair colour trend to try in 2020.

As we roll into a new decade, it’s time to embrace hair tints rather than heavy blocks of colour so that strands look healthier and your skin glows.

Enter ‘wellness’ hair colour.

We’re all guilty of using the Instagram ‘save’ feature to bookmark our hair inspiration. But on the flip side, those same heavily blogged about hair trends (unicorn and pastel hair we’re looking at you) have also created a clone culture that kills individuality.

‘Right now, it’s all about sheer, lightweight veils of colour,’ says Michael Douglas, Clairol’s UK ambassador.

So what better way to start anew than with a unisex hair colour trend that elevates your natural shade, makes skin look more luminous and celebrates self-expression?

‘Right now, it’s all about sheer, lightweight veils of colour,’ says Michael Douglas, Clairol’s UK ambassador. ‘By minimising full coverage colour, hair tints reveal a more authentic, effortless feel on both men and women. They enhance each individual’s complexion and make strands look healthier and feel stronger in the process.’

Because at the end of the day, we don’t want to knock decades off, we want to look like a more rested version of ourselves with hair colour that looks like our own, just that smidgeon more shiny and tonal.

Even the red carpet has embraced the wellness hair trend, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence, and Gisele Bundchen all poster-women for the ‘hyper real’ hair look.

For the right hair tint for you, look no further than Clairol Natural Instincts Conditioning Colour, with 80% naturally-derived ingredients.

With no fewer than 15 shades, it will enhance – not hide – your hair.

