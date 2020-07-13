Three beachy hair trends to try this summer - A Virtual Beauty Shoot

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We asked beach babe Lily Jean Bridger to show us the three surf-inspired hair updates so you can get that beachy look without leaving your home…

SOFTLY, SOFTLY:

There’s nothing better than hair that has that light, airy quality it gets when it’s been freshly washed. And now, the hair world is cottoning on to the appeal of that ‘clean’ hair: “It’s become a recognisable texture, just like beachy waves or a bouncy blowout,” says Fudge Global Ambassador Jonathan Andrew. The most valuable hair product of the season? A good quality shampoo and conditioner to create a healthy base to contain frizz, boost shine, and coax the best of our natural texture out – no matter our hair type or length.

Here’s Jonathan Andrew’s advice on how to get the look:

Soften hair with a good conditioner Wash hair with the Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo, £15, and follow with the Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner, £15. This combo softens, replenishes and strengthens strands, while dialling down brassy tones.

It’s all in the prep On damp towel-dried hair, smooth through Blow Dry Aqua Primer, £15.50, and Aqua Shine Serum, £15.50, to help boost the blow-dry.

Blow-dry the right way Roughly blast hair until 90% dry, using your fingers to create natural texture, then take a paddle brush underneath the hair and follow with the nozzle of the hair-dryer to smooth out the surface of the hair.

Twist hair for more natural movement Twist into sections towards your face, then run the hair-drier up and down before leaving it to unravel in waves.

Use the straighteners for a smoother look Clamp on the hair from shoulders down, and when you get to the ends just bevel it under slightly to give a little shape to the ends.

Add extra shine for the finishing touch Smooth Aqua Shine Serum, £15.50, through mid lengths and ends of the hair. Work it through to smooth flyways and add separation.

MAKING WAVES:

The tousled beach-wave look is a hairstyle with staying power. Inspired by salt-infused hair after a day on the beach, the look is unfussy, and effortlessly chic. Andrew tells us that perfectly imperfect beachy texture begins with the prep. Here’s how:

Reverse damage in the shower Wash hair with the Fudge Professional Damage Rewind Reconstructing Shampoo, £13.00 and Luminizer Weightless Conditioner, £13 to replenish and strengthen strands as a healthy base for styling.

Use a curl-enhancing spray On towel-dried hair, spritz through non-sticky Curl Revolution Mist, £15.50, making sure to cover all strands.

Rough dry hair for volume Blast until 90% dry, then using your brush to create lift.

Go for pro with your curling wand To avoid creating a perfect uniform curl, take some tongs like Cloud Nine The Curling Wand, £109, and curl the hair in different sections, using different speeds and lengths from top to bottom. Drag the curls out to create random waves that are more beachy and surfy.

Get curl definition Use a light mist of Texture Spray, £14 (think hairspray and dry shampoo mixed together), to hold the curls, and use your free hand to tousle through using our fingers. Shake your hair and then spray in the product at the same time, as if you are spray-painting it on. This will help to define individual strands.

BEACH PONY:

Andrew says that a super-tight high ponytail is a great way to add an edge. “This summer is all about the wet-look – whether your hair is curly or straight, the trick is to use the product that will add texture and shine for a fierce finish,” he says. Here’s how to get the look:

Start with a good base Wash hair with the Fudge Professional Damage Rewind Reconstructing Shampoo, £13.00 and Luminizer Weightless Conditioner, £13, then brush through.

Treat and style Lift up sections of your hair and spritz with One Shot, £13 (Coming Soon) to smooth the hair cuticles and to condition the hair and scalp. Make sure you lift up sections of your hair to ensure full coverage.

Lift and secure Use your fingers to scrape back hair when damp into a very high ponytail at the crown and tie in place with a band.

Add more shine Spray Aqua Shine Serum, £15.50, into your hands, rub together, then push the serum over the hair and down the ponytail, taking it all the way through to the ends, too.

Create texture Using a tool like BaByliss Diamond Detangle Comb, £3.99, brush through the hair to create grooves and to get as much separation in the sides and the top as possible.

Crew Credits:

Model Lily Jean Bridger at The Squad

Concept, Director Benjamin Kaufmann

Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham

Video Capture and Edit by Nick Tree

Make-up ArtistLee Pycroft using Slow Ageing Essentials

Hairstylist Fudge Professional Global Ambassador Jonathan Andrew

Set Photographer Freddie Hare

Retoucher Ivan Mihailov

Production Assistant Sarah Barnes

Look 1:

Hat By Wood Wood

Look 2:

Swimsuit by Indah

Necklace by Otiumberg

Look 3:

Bikini by Calvin Klein

Necklace by Otiumberg