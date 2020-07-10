Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Now that salons are starting to open again this month, we are all after that golden ticket: an appointment to sort out the overgrown and faded strands that have become our collective lockdown hairstyle.

Some may say that blondes have had it worst? Whether you are a natural or bottle blonde, we all know the upkeep of these shiny locks is testing (even in a normal world!).

Light hair always needs extra care, as blonde strands tend to be more porous. They absorb sunlight and pollution as well as different metals and minerals in tap water. So it’s hardly surprising that in between sunning yourself in the garden and continually washing your hair at home, blonde hair will naturally take on a brassy and yellow tinge.

So while you wait for your first trip back to the hairdressers, try the Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo, £15 and Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner, £15 – a cult duo that already has an army of fans.

For hair to stay healthy and to prolong those cool tones, you need to use a colour-toning shampoo with violet pigments. These counteract unwanted warm tones to neutralise brassiness and bring true blonde back to life.

Start with the Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Shampoo. Apply to wet hair and massage it in, covering your scalp and ends, then leave on for five minutes and rinse off. As well as refreshing your colour, proteins strengthen the hair and create a barrier against pollution and UV damage (what the brand calls Opti-PLEX™and HairGuard™technology).

Follow this up with the Fudge Professional Clean Blonde Damage Rewind Conditioner to maximise the toning effect. Massage through your hair, concentrating on the ends before rinsing off. This conditioner really packs a purple punch and smoothes cuticles to lock in colour.

So problem solved. Use once a week as maintenance in-between colour appointments and your blonde will never fade the same again!