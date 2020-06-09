Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

SMOKE FOR SUMMER

If you thought smoky eyes were just for winter think again: this summer, the smokier the better. All you have to do is pay careful attention to the texture and application to help frame your face. ‘It’s advisable that you pair smoky eyes with warm neutrals so you don’t look washed out,’ recommends Naoko Scintu, our makeup artist, who guided Gabrielle’s look virtually using Armani Beauty. ‘Opt for finely milled dark grey shadow, pinky-brown blushers and a soft, caramel-toned lipstick.’

BASE: That transparent, dewy sheen that occurs when you’re no stranger to exercise and have regular facials is achievable through a clever mix of both skincare and make-up found in a base like Giorgio Armani’s new Neo Nude Foundation in 10, £32. This adds a sheen while imparting a flawless finish. Add Luminous Silk Concealer in 11.75, £34.50, to erase any blemishes, lightly tapping the concealer into the skin and then powder where needed using the Luminous Silk Compact Refill in 5, £41. Dab Neo Nude A-Highlight in 11, £29, on top of cheekbones, cupids bow, centre of nose, collarbones and shoulders to catch the light.

EYES: Using the Eyes to Kill Quattro in Paparazzi, £53, take the smoky shade and use the brush to blend the colour as close to the lash lines as possible. Really get in between the lashes before sweeping the colour upwards to give the eye a gradient look. Use the beige shade to blend the colour into the crease. Take fool-proof Eyes to Kill Stellar in 3, £31, and add on top of the shadow for an iridescent sheen. Coat lashes with layers of the Eccentrico Mascara in Black, £30, to really build up the volume around the base.

LIPS: Line lips with Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 2, £22, and use your ring finger to push the colour into your lip line. Apply Rouge d’Armani Matte in 102, £32, straight from the bullet all over the lips and then pat away the excess.

LIP SLICK

Stand-out lips should be applied precisely with sharp edges being an important part of the detail and set against fresh, glowing skin. The lipstick texture should be imparted with just a touch of shine to add dimension. ‘Haphazard application won’t work here, you’ll need to factor in a couple of extra minutes to apply than your usual swipe and go,’ says Scintu.

BASE: Taking the Giorgio Armani Neo Nude Foundation in 5, £32, use your fingertips and start in the centre of your face and work outwards in small circular motions, all the way down to the neck. Use the Luminous Silk Concealer in 5, £34.50, with the applicator to dot it under the eyes and on top of any blemishes. Lightly powder using the Luminous Silk Compact Refill in 2, £41, just over the t-zone to keep the look fresh. Then use the brush from the Neo Nude Fusion Powder in 8, £50, to give yourself a little tone of colour around your cheekbones and temples.

EYES: For the wide-awake eyes, take the Eyes to Kill Stellar in 5, £31, and use your fingers to cover your lids. Use the Eccentrico Mascara in Black, £30, to really build up volume on both the top and bottom lashes. Brows need oomph here, so use the High Precision Brow Pencil in 2, £27, to brush brows up and then fill in where needed for perfect-looking brows.

LIPS: Prep the lips with the Neo Nude Balm in 2, £29, then gently powder the edges of the lips to stop any colour bleed and to add longevity. Outline and fill in the entire lip with lip pencil first, before laying your lip colour on top using either a lip brush, or, for the most intense pigment, apply straight from the bullet. Lightly blot the lips and then use the Luminous Silk Compact Refill in 2, £41, to softly powder the lips to create a base for the colour that’ll help it last all day. Create a pouty lip shape by tracing slightly over your natural lip contours with the Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 5, £22. Fill in the lips using the Rouge d’Armani Matte in 402, £32 straight to the bullet for an impactful pop of colour.

PRETTY IN PINK

Getting this polished look right lies in a precise application and the careful selection of your shades and textures. Scintu says ‘The beauty of pink is that it gives any skin tone a lease of life – but the danger is if you go too bright it will look 80s fluoro or too pale and matte, making you look chalky.’ Here’s how to get it right:

BASE: To ensure your skin looks fresh, work Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, £34, into your face, neck and shoulders, then tap Fluid Sheer in 7, £40, on the top of your cheeks and collarbones. In circular motions, smooth Neo Nude Foundation in 10, £32, working from the centre of the face outwards and down the neck for an immaculate complexion. For the perfect flush, smudge Neo Nude A-Blush in 53, £32, onto the apples of your cheeks and dab Neo Nude A-Highlight in 11, £29, onto the tops of cheekbones, cupids bow, centre of nose, collarbones and shoulders to catch the light.

EYES: Use your ring finger to tap Eyes to Kill Stellar in 4, £31, a sheeny nude cream across the eyelids. Layer up the colour for a glossy effect and use a clean finger to blend the edges. For volume wiggle Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara in Black, £30, through the top and bottom lashes. Groom the brows by using High Precision Brow Pencil in 2, £27 – comb up with the brush, then fill in softly for a natural look.

LIPS: With short, sharp strokes, line lips with the Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 9, £22. Then use Lip Maestro Matte Nature in 524, £32, for darker skin tones, 525 for olive and 522 for pale. Once the colour has been applied (straight from the bullet), use your index finger to gently defuse the edges but tapping them.

BRONZE IS BACK

The 90s bronze look with shades ranging from chestnut to coffee has been thrown into our beauty arena once more. ‘It’s ideal for summer,’ says Scintu. Bronze is a universally flattering shade that suits every skin tone it’s applied to, warming up the look of the complexion and adding shape and dimension.’ Keep scrolling to discover how to give bronze makeup a modern twist and how to make it work for you.

BASE: Glowing skin is crucial, so work Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer, £34, into your face, neck and shoulders followed by Neo Nude Foundation in 5, £32, and Fluid Sheer in 7, £40, on top to give an extra layer of sheen. Cover blemishes and powder as needed, then use three fingers to dab Neo Nude A-Blush in 50, £32, across the cheeks to give a dewy flush of colour. Use the Neo Nude A-Highlight in 10, £29, where the light hits your face naturally: above the cheekbones, the corners of the eyes and down the bridge of the nose, cupids bow and collarbones. Bronze up your base by using Neo Nude Fusion Powder in 8, £50. Sweep over the cheekbones, temples, neck and jawline for an extra bit of definition. Don’t stop at your neck – blend into it and down your décolletage for a realistic sweep of warmth.

EYES: Take the Eyes to Kill Quattro in Avant Premiere, £53, and use the brush to blend a seamless wash of Bronzy over the eye and into the crease, sweeping onto the lower lashline. Then using the nude shade from the pallet highlight just under your brow bone. Work Eyes to Kill Classico Mascara in Black, £30, into eyelashes, really getting into the roots for definition. Perfect brows with a High Precision Brow Pencil in 2, £27.

LIPS: Line your lips with Smooth Silk Lip Pencil in 2, £22, then swipe on Rouge d’Armani in 200, £32, straight from the bullet.

Credits:

Model Charlie Weiss at Select Models

Model Gabrielle Richardson with Muse Management

Concept, Director Benjamin Kaufmann

Beauty and Style Director Lisa Oxenham

Video Capture and Edit Nick Tree

Make-up Artist Naoko Scintu at The Wall Group using ARMANIBEAUTY

Hairstylist Halley Brisker at The Wall Group using T3 Haircare

Retoucher Ivan Mihailov

Production Assistant Sarah Barnes

Virtual Photographer Assistant Jane Mana

Virtual Photographer Assistant Calvin Reboya