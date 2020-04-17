Here at Marie Claire, we know that the creative industry is packed with talented people acting as constant sources of inspiration. And while the past month has been a challenging one, it hasn’t changed that. Hairstylists, makeup artists, photographers and models are finding new ways to innovate, entertain and lift spirits at a time when we really need it. And we wanted to showcase that as part of our #InThisTogether campaign.

In support of them – and with the hope of boosting your mood too – we’ve created the first ever virtual beauty shoot with body positive model and activist, Charli Howard. With Charli’s help, we’re celebrating the uplifting power of beauty, complete with all the 2020 makeup trends that we loved most from Fashion Week, including fresh, dewy textures, eye-brightening creams, skin-enhancing shades and oodles of gloss.

Guiding us through those trends is make-up veteran Hannah Martin, who has broken down four of the most noteworthy looks to try below, to help us feel brighter and more optimistic about the months ahead.

GLASS SKIN

Glowy skin has always been in fashion, but previously it was always about adding highlighter. This season, it’s the skin-plumping prep that is key. According to Martin, “skincare products should be considered part of your makeup routine to get that fresh gleam without the shimmer. It’s all about layering hydrating products to create a healthy sheen all over the face.”

Start with the Shiseido Revitalising Treatment Softener, £69, which will help the efficacy of the moisturiser on top (we love the Benefiance Wrinkle Smoothing Day Cream SPF25, £75), then use the Essential Energy Day Emulsion SPF20, £59, and place it anywhere you want to look ‘lit-up’. Hit the high points of the face, like the cheekbones, the bridge of the nose and brow bones, for a juicy finish.

Make sure that any redness or blemishes don’t distract from the radiance by using a good base. Martin suggests dabbing on the Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Concealer in 103 Fair, £29, with your fingers. “It’s my favourite natural-looking cover-up product as it erases without mattifying, so won’t make the sheeny finish appear patchy in places,” says Martin. “You can also apply a touch directly to the inner corners of the eyes, and underneath to hide dark circles. This will make eyes appear larger.” Melt a cream blush like the Minimalist Whipped Powder Blush in 03 Momoko, £32, into the apples of the cheeks to top off the healthy glow.

EYE SHINE

There’s nothing we love more during Spring than a pretty – but ultra speedy – makeup look, and eye gloss delivers that every time. Start with a taupe eyeshadow from the Shiseido Essentialist Eye Palette in 06 Hanatsubaki Street Nightlife, £38, then use a gloss over the top. “Eye glosses are a big thing right now as they give a beautiful wide-eyed, shiny finish,” says Martin. “They can be used as a top-coat over other eye make-up, or alone for a glossy effect. Either way, they will instantly open up smaller lids and make the eyes appear bigger and brighter.” If gloss is too much for you, the Aura Dew in 03 Cosmic, £28, on top of your existing colour will give a similar effect. Be sure to add the Controlled Chaos Mascara Ink in 01 Black Pulse, £25, to your top and bottom lash line for definition.

If you want to go mascara-free, Martin recommends using gloss on the ends of the lashes to get that ‘clumped-together’ look so lashes aren’t too soft and feathery. As far as which tone of lip colour to use, she recommends something more neutral and matte like a baby or warm pink.

LIP SLICK

Playful lips have been popping up on our IG feeds lately. According to Martin, the trend is about experimenting with whatever glosses you have to hand. The only real rule with this look is to make sure you’re dabbing a full pigment colour in the centre of the lips for fun and drama, and clear gloss over the top to give the illusion of volume. Martin suggests using the – Shiseido Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in 511 Unfiltered, £25. If you’ve been hesitant to try out lip glosses, now might be the time to have a go as it’s the easiest way to look super-fresh. Martin says, “They give a brilliant shine and brighten up a smile, and glosses these days aren’t too sticky and don’t dry out too quickly.” We love the Crystal Gelgloss, £22, for a clear, vinyl-shine finish that puts a modern spin on a classic trend.”

COLOUR BLOCKING

A block of colour on the lips is back – but hold back on using lots of other products on your face because Martin advises “opaque lips are best paired with gorgeous, clean skin and fresh eyes. Leaving a neutral face will allow the lip to really ‘pop’.” Shiseido has a product called the Modern Matte Powder Lipstick in 528 Torch Song, £25,– it’s a matte, high-coverage full pigment. Apply it directly from the bullet, then pat it on carefully with your ring finger for that perfectly imperfect finish. Minimal base doesn’t mean no healthy sheen either – you can still add a bit of gloss and highlight to the high points on your face. According to Martin, ” focusing shine on the eyelids and the cheekbones will really help that lip feel dominant.” We love the Shiseido Synchro Skin Illuminator in 01 Pure Gold, £33.

Credits:

Model Charli Howard with Muse Models

Photographer Benjamin Kaufmann

Words and Art Direction Lisa Oxenham

Video Capture and Edit by Nick Tree

Make-up Artist Hannah Martin using Shiseido

HairstylistOlivier Lebrun using Maria Nila

Retoucher Ivan Milhailov

Production Assistant Sarah Barnes