Apparently Prince William was nicknamed after a country at school – can you guess which?

England? Ireland? Scotland? Wales?

In a scene reminiscent of an episode of the popular Netflix series The Crown, Prince William and Kate visited Wales yesterday to immerse themselves in Welsh culture and possibly prepare for the role of Prince of Wales that he is set to inherit from his father.

Kate and William visited both Abergavenny and Blaenavon to celebrate Wales’ national day. On their visit the Duke and Duchess rolled up their sleeves to join the young people at the Blaenavon Hwb, a community-focused youth centre, to make the traditional, sweet delicacy, Welsh Cakes.

Earlier in the day, the royal couple received a tour of dairy Pant Farm near Abergavenny, where Gary and Jess Yeomans produce milk, from their flock of 600 dairy goats, used by a local cheese makers.

In addition to their agricultural tour, William honoured his grandmother’s 70-year reign by planting a tree ahead of the Queen’s Jubilee as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy project. The unique tree planting initiative was set up to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee year, which invites people from across the United Kingdom to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”.

Royal commentators have suggested that this is more than just a flyby visit to mark St David’s Day, but actually an indication that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are preparing not just for the accession of Charles III but the next Prince (and Princess) of Wales.

Prince Charles, who is the current Prince of Wales, was invested with the title in 1958 and was required to undertake a rapid Welsh education in preparation for the role. Charles’s preparatory journey was dramatised in an episode of The Crown, where the Prince, played by the actor Josh O’Connor, is sent to Aberystwyth to learn Welsh from an ardent nationalist.

In real life, Prince Charles has taken his responsibility and link with Wales seriously, spending a week, known as Wales week, every July in a converted farmhouse in Llwynywermod that he and Camilla own.

As the future Prince of Wales, William has inherited this special connection and was even said to use the nickname ‘Wales’ at school.

