Why Thomas Kingston's death is 'particularly upsetting' for Prince William

Trigger warning: this article contains distressing content

Thomas Kingston, the husband of royal Lady Gabriella Windsor, tragically died in late February at the age of 45. The news has left Thomas' wife and family distraught, with one royal reporter explaining that Prince William has likely been very affected by his sudden passing.

"Tom was evidently popular in royal circles and had known some of the younger royals, or their immediate circle, for a number of years. He was a friend of Pippa Middleton and was invited to her wedding, along with Lady Gabriella," Jennie Bond explained to OK!.

She continued: "I’m sure this was particularly upsetting news for Prince William and Catherine. Tom was very much part of their generation."

Jennie also noted that Thomas' death came at an already extremely difficult time for William and the royals, adding: "Coming on top of Catherine’s health problems and the King’s cancer diagnosis, Tom’s death must have been a real blow. I'm sure William and Catherine will do what they can to ease Ella's grief."

Lady Gabriella, known to her friends as Ella, was the late Queen's first cousin — which makes her King Charles' second cousin, and William's second cousin twice removed. Last week, the provisional cause of death for Thomas was given as "a traumatic wound to the head." It was later reported that he died by suicide.

The Royal Family released the following statement after Thomas' death was announced: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."

If you would like to seek help, Samaritans operates a 24-hour service and can be contacted free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.