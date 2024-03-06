Why Thomas Kingston's death is 'particularly upsetting' for Prince William
Thomas tragically died in February at the age of 45
Trigger warning: this article contains distressing content
Thomas Kingston, the husband of royal Lady Gabriella Windsor, tragically died in late February at the age of 45. The news has left Thomas' wife and family distraught, with one royal reporter explaining that Prince William has likely been very affected by his sudden passing.
"Tom was evidently popular in royal circles and had known some of the younger royals, or their immediate circle, for a number of years. He was a friend of Pippa Middleton and was invited to her wedding, along with Lady Gabriella," Jennie Bond explained to OK!.
She continued: "I’m sure this was particularly upsetting news for Prince William and Catherine. Tom was very much part of their generation."
Jennie also noted that Thomas' death came at an already extremely difficult time for William and the royals, adding: "Coming on top of Catherine’s health problems and the King’s cancer diagnosis, Tom’s death must have been a real blow. I'm sure William and Catherine will do what they can to ease Ella's grief."
Lady Gabriella, known to her friends as Ella, was the late Queen's first cousin — which makes her King Charles' second cousin, and William's second cousin twice removed. Last week, the provisional cause of death for Thomas was given as "a traumatic wound to the head." It was later reported that he died by suicide.
The Royal Family released the following statement after Thomas' death was announced: "The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family. In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family."
If you would like to seek help, Samaritans operates a 24-hour service and can be contacted free any time, from any phone, on 116 123.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
-
Miley Cyrus was 'fully aware' of sister Noah's relationship with Dominic Purcell, source claims
Cyrus family relationships are fraught right now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Colin Firth's thirst trap Pride and Prejudice shirt just sold for £25k at auction
Someone bought the now dry shirt for an eye-watering amount
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate's name was removed from website announcing her possible return
This was our only clue as to her potential return to royal duties
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William's 'personal matter' has set 'alarm bells ringing' according to royal expert
The Prince of Wales pulled out of an important royal event at the last minute
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William just pulled out of an important event due to 'personal matter'
Queen Camilla held the reins on this occasion
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Prince William has had to overcome a so-called 'allergy' to connect with royal fans
He had to move with the times
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William is 'holding the fort' as Harry prepares 'to return to the family'
It comes after the King's cancer diagnosis
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William's unexpected comment about Kate and her absence from the Baftas
"I'm sorry Catherine is not here."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William has 'the weight of the world on his shoulders' amid King's cancer diagnosis
A lot is happening right now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William faces a 'tricky choice' as Harry lands in the UK to visit Charles
"The question mark lies over William's head."
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How 'very caring' Prince William will wait on Kate 'hand and foot' during recovery
He's always there for her
By Iris Goldsztajn