You’ve likely seen Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s new docuseries, The Me You Can’t See.

Both Prince Harry and Lady Gaga have opened up on the show about their own mental health struggles, with Gaga sharing that she was sexually abused by a music producer at the age of 19.

But in news today, it’s been reported that the Queen only signed off on the TV show after being ‘misled’.

Apparently she didn’t know that Harry would be discussing matters to do with the Royal family.

The show, which is available to watch on Apple TV+ now, sees Harry discuss his struggle with drugs and alcohol following the death of his mother, Diana, when he was twelve.

According to a source, while the Queen gave Harry the go ahead for the show, her ‘blessing’ was for a show about mental health support for army veterans.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, they went on to say that that premise was then ‘pushed to the side’ for Harry to ‘attack.. his father and childhood.’

They said: “Those around the Queen and Prince Charles are absolutely gobsmacked by what has happened. It is a question of trust, and honestly any of that is hanging by a thread at the moment.”

“No one within the Palace circles has anything but sympathy for Harry’s trauma and troubled life, but there is upset and discomfort at him sharing it on an international television show.”

“Certainly the intimate detail of his hardships paint a very negative picture of his family and upbringing. Many people have a different view.”

According to the source, the show would not have been given Royal approval if the content matter had been made clearer.

Speaking on the matter, Harry said in a statement: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self.”

“It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”