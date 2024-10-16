Why Princess Kate gave William an ultimatum after he 'humiliated' her
She wasn't pleased with him
It is well-known among royal fans that Prince William and Princess Kate broke up briefly after a few years of dating. The couple, who met at university, had kept their romance largely under wraps - using codenames for one another, and outsmarting the lurking paparazzi - but going public with their relationship solidified their union, and Kate went on to become the first royal girlfriend to get an invitation to Sandringham for Christmas.
However, during their relationship, there was reportedly a time when Kate wasn't too pleased with some of Prince William's behaviour. In a story that has recently resurfaced, the Daily Mail reported rumours that William was flirting with women while out partying, and he was even pictured looking close with one woman in particular.
For the future Princess of Wales, that was one step too far for her boyfriend, whom she had been dating since roughly 2002, and one of her friends told the publication: "Kate told William that he was making her look bad. She has coped for years with girls flinging themselves at her boyfriend and for a while she found it humorous and even flattering. But after his recent behaviour she gave him an ultimatum and told him that every time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own."
The source continued that she 'wasn't prepared to be treated like a doormat' and 'she gave him quite a pasting'. This article was published at roughly the same time that news of Kate and William's breakup came out, in 2007. The two separated for a short while, but reunited within the year following a make-or-break trip to the Seychelles where they are said to have made a 'marriage pact'.
All's well that ends well, and three years after their brief separation, in October 2010, Kate and William got engaged and gave a televised interview.
During their conversation, they addressed their 2007 break-up, with William stating: "We were both very young. We were finding ourselves. It was very much trying to find our own way and we were growing up."
Kate added: "I, at the time, wasn’t very happy about it. But actually it made me a stronger person."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Royal experts have since claimed that their decision to take a break ultimately cemented Kate's role as the future Queen, as the Palace saw that she remained 'stoic' and dignified in the face of the mounting press speculation. The pair then tied the knot in April 2011, and have gone from strength to strength ever since. They welcomed Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015, and Prince Louis in 2018.
-
I don't say this lightly – preppy fashion is my favourite trend right now
By Sofia Piza
-
Cosy-girl autumn walks are trending - 8 expert-backed, simple and reliable ways to make your strolls more effective
Enter your cosy girl era while boosting your wellbeing.
By Anna Bartter
-
8 size-inclusive sustainable brands to put on your radar
Stylish, sustainable pieces in inclusive sizes
By Stephanie Yeboah
-
Kate's missing engagement ring is a 'subtle nod' to relationship with William
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate was 'right' about key detail in the Harry and William fallout
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why it's 'unlikely' Harry will see William and Charles during his UK trip
The reconciliation will have to wait
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The reason behind William and Kate's 'private weekend' at Balmoral
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Charlotte and Louis' royal future has already been decided by William and Kate
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why William has 'no interest' in reconciling with Harry
It's not happening anytime soon, it seems
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate will 'almost certainly' attend this crucial royal event
She's been a steady presence every year
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Prince William's beard is a royally significant nod to his future as King
By Jadie Troy-Pryde