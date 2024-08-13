There's a reason Prince William has grown a beard, body language expert claims

Prince William made royal fans swoon when he appeared in a new video sporting a few days' worth of stubble.

After William and Kate shared a video of themselves congratulating Team GB on their amazing performance at the Olympics on Instagram (also featuring Snoop Dogg, David Beckham, and other stars), fans slightly lost their minds over the Prince's new beard.

"Kate looking beautiful & here for will’s stubble," commented one royal fan.

"Catherine looks really well....and hello William with a beard," said another.

"I had to watch that again, just to see William’s stubble - wowza! … and I’m waaaaaay too old to be writing that!" added someone else.

Now, a body language expert has taken a closer look at what William's new facial hair could symbolise.

"He seems to have shaved his head hair shorter but more than compensated with his beard, which also signals the fact that he has been taking his family time really seriously and dedicating himself totally to time off with his wife and children," Judi James told The Sun.

Judi went on to call William Kate's "sexy-looking wing-man" who is "standing beside but slightly behind her, looking terribly rugged."

For Judi, it's no coincidence that this beard has played so well with the royal audience, because of the message it sends.

"It implies both strength, support and toughness here as well as showing the kind of off-duty vibe that defines him in a new role as dedicated husband and dad under extraordinary circumstances," the expert added.

"It sends out reassuring signals that he has 'got this,' with a suggestion of dedication and putting Kate’s needs first."

As you surely know, Kate was sadly diagnosed with cancer recently, and revealed the diagnosis to the public in late March. Since then, she has made a few public appearances at real-life events, as well as in online content like this new video.