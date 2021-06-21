Prince William reportedly ‘auditioned’ Kate for the role of wife to a future King

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well.'

The Cambridges are undoubtedly one of the most talked-about families in the world, with Prince William and Kate Middleton never failing to make news.

This past few months, it was the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage that got the world talking as they celebrated their 10-year anniversary.

Marking the day, Prince William and Kate Middleton posted stunning new portraits of themselves to Instagram. But it was their evening upload that made the biggest headlines, as the Duke and Duchess posted a home video of their family – and it’s more heart-warming than a John Lewis advert.

Holding hands on the beach, laughing and toasting marshmallows – it’s all there – and unsurprisingly, it’s going viral.

‘Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary,’ the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge captioned the sweet video. ‘We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family. W & C’

Royal insiders and experts also spoke out on the day, opening up about the sweet Cambridge couple and sharing memories.

One such anecdote came from royal expert Robert Lacey, who appeared on ITV’s The Day Will and Kate Got Married.

‘It’s been said that William was auditioning Catherine for her future role,’ the royal expert claimed in the documentary. ‘And I think there’s a truth to that.’

He continued: ‘William is the future King of Britain and the Commonwealth and, like it or not, part of his job was to choose a consort who would do the job well.’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have not responded.